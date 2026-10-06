Openai Is Negotiating With UAE Funds To Raise Funding

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is reportedly in talks with investment funds from the United Arab Emirates about participating in a new funding round that could raise at least $30 billion.

According to sources familiar with the discussions, several UAE-based investors are considering forming a consortium to jointly invest in OpenAI. The total contribution from UAE funds could reportedly reach as much as $10 billion.

US investment giant BlackRock is also said to be considering taking part in the funding round, which could become one of the largest private financing deals in the history of the technology industry.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that OpenAI was seeking to raise at least $30 billion at a valuation of approximately $1.4 trillion. If completed, the deal would further strengthen OpenAI's position as one of the world's most valuable AI companies.

The massive fundraising effort highlights the enormous financial demands of developing advanced artificial intelligence. Training and operating increasingly powerful AI models requires billions of dollars in computing infrastructure, data centers, and specialized chips.

The potential investment from the UAE would also underline the growing role of Middle Eastern sovereign wealth and investment funds in the global AI race. Countries in the region are increasingly investing in artificial intelligence as they seek to diversify their economies and become major players in the technology sector.