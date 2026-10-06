Tiktok Launches AI Shopping Tools

TikTok has announced the launch of a new AI-powered shopping assistant, along with a new in-app checkout feature designed to make online purchases faster and more convenient.

The conversational AI assistant is designed to help users discover and purchase products directly through TikTok. It can understand the context of a conversation, remember users' preferences and needs, and provide personalized recommendations in real time.

The platform has also introduced a new feature that allows users to purchase products directly from brands featured in their For You feed with a single tap. Instead of leaving the app, users can get product information from a video and immediately proceed to checkout.

TikTok said the new shopping features are being developed in partnership with major commerce and payment platforms, including Salesforce, Shopify, Shoplazza and Stripe.

TikTok Shop launched in the United States in September 2023. According to the company, 54 million Americans have purchased products after discovering them through TikTok videos, highlighting the platform's growing influence on online shopping.

The introduction of AI-powered recommendations could further strengthen TikTok's position in the e-commerce market. The company is increasingly trying to turn the app into more than just a social network, combining entertainment, product discovery and shopping in a single platform.

Earlier, it was reported that ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, was considering the launch of a full-fledged payment system within the social network. If implemented, such a system could make TikTok an even more integrated part of users' everyday digital purchases.