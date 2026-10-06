Hospital Attack In Kryvyi Rih Leaves Six People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram.

“On the morning of October 6, 2026, the enemy struck the hospital grounds in downtown Kryvyi Rih using drones. Six people were injured as a result of the attack. The medical facility and garages were damaged,” the statement reads.

Prosecutors have opened a criminal case regarding the commission of a war crime under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Earlier, Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, reported that, in addition to the hospital, the strikes damaged apartment buildings, an art school, and administrative buildings. An assessment of the area is ongoing.

Russian attacks in Kharkiv region leave seven killed, 80 injured over past day

A relief center has been set up at the Kryvyi Rih District Executive Committee to assist people whose apartments were damaged. There, residents can obtain essential temporary building materials (OSB, plastic sheeting, and others) and submit applications for financial assistance from the city.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops struck a hospital in Kryvyi Ri on October 6. Initially, two people were reported wounded, but that number later rose to five.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office