Zelensky: Ukraine Must Be Able To Respond In Kind To Russian Attacks

He made the announcement on Facebook following a meeting of the High Command, according to Ukrinform.

“There was a report from the Main Intelligence Directorate (DIU) on Russia's technological priorities for this year and next, as well as on the corresponding supply to Russia of critical components and equipment for weapons production. Our new sanctions packages will be prepared in this regard, and the DIU will submit its proposals to the Cabinet of Ministers and the National Security and Defense Council,” he said.

Zelensky noted that Ukrainian authorities are also working to synchronize Ukrainian sanctions with those in partner jurisdictions.

During the meeting, the President also heard detailed briefings on the capabilities of electronic warfare (EW) systems and the use of EW to protect infrastructure.

“It is precisely this component of our defense that accounts for a significant portion of the neutralization of Russian 'suicide drones.' We have set additional tasks for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and manufacturers-we are scaling up the most effective approaches,” the head of state said.

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In addition, on Tuesday at the General Staff Headquarters, key objectives were set for supplying Ukrainian forces with long-range drones for the coming year.

“The main criterion is that we must have the ability to respond in kind to Russian strikes,” Zelensky noted.

As previously reported, the National Security and Defense Council stated that Ukraine imposed sanctions against 132 entities in September.