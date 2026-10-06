Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region More Than 50 Times Since Morning, Injuring 11 People

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Hanzha reported this on Telegram as of 18:30 Tuesday, according to Ukrinform.

The Russians used drones, artillery, and an aerial bomb in the attacks.

Kryvyi Rih was among the areas hit. A hospital and administrative buildings were damaged in the city.

“A 57-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition. Women aged 28, 77, and 65 are in hospital in moderate condition. A 59-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman are receiving outpatient treatment,” Hanzha said.

Russian shelling in Kherson region kills one person and injures seven others over past day

The enemy also targeted Nikopol, Pokrovske, Marhanets, Tomakivka, and Chervonohryhorivka communities in Nikopol district. Apartment buildings, private homes, an enterprise, an educational institution, shops, and vehicles were damaged. A 72-year-old woman and men aged 84 and 54 were taken to hospital in moderate condition. Two 58-year-old men are receiving outpatient treatment.

The Vasylkivka community in Synelnykove district was also hit by Russian forces. Administrative buildings and utility structures were damaged in the attack.

As Ukrinform reported, during the night of October 6, Russian forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones nearly 20 times, injuring two people.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration