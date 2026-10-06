Rare Target: Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Loading Vehicle For Buk-M3 System

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade reported this on Facebook and published corresponding video footage.

"For the first time since the start of the full-scale war, we destroyed rare Russian military equipment - a transport-loader vehicle for the Buk-M3 system," the statement said.

The brigade reported that "soldiers from the Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 3rd Assault Brigade tracked down and destroyed a transport-loader vehicle carrying a supply of anti-aircraft guided missiles intended to reload the Buk-M3 air-defense system."

Ukraine's Defense Forces strike record number of enemy air-defense systems in September, with maximum

"This became the only confirmed strike against equipment of this particular modification. It was a precise operation by operators of the Strike Wings Company of the Skyfom Platoon on the lines of the Third Army Corps," the military said.

As Ukrinform reported, soldiers from the Lasar's Group unmanned aerial systems unit of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed a rare Russian R-330Zh Zhitel electronic warfare system deep behind enemy lines.

Photo: Screenshot from video