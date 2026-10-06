Power Outage Schedules To Be Introduced In Several Regions On Wednesday - Ukrenergo

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrenergo reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The company said that from midnight to 23:59, both capacity-restriction schedules for industry and businesses and hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers will be in effect.

The restrictions will amount to between 0.5 and 1.5 outage queues.

The measures are being introduced because of the consequences of Russian missile and drone strikes on energy infrastructure.

Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times since morning, injuring 11 people

The company emphasized that the situation in the power system may change. Up-to-date information will be published on the websites and pages of regional electricity distribution system operators.

People are urged to use electricity sparingly during the hours when power is available.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces attacked energy facilities in the Zaporizhzhia region four times over the previous day.