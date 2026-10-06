Bulgarian President Convenes Security Council After Drone Attacks On Commercial Vessels
The meeting is scheduled for 13:00 at the presidential residence.
The Security Council meeting will focus on“current risks and threats to Bulgaria's maritime security and critical infrastructure in the context of the war in Ukraine.”
Iotova's decision came after two commercial vessels were attacked by drones on Tuesday, October 6, within Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea.Read also: Zelensky: Ukraine must be able to respond in kind to Russian attacks
One of the vessels sank, while all 18 crew members aboard the other vessel were rescued, with two of them sustaining serious injuries. The fate of the crew of the sunken vessel remains unknown.
The CCNS includes the president, speaker of parliament, prime minister, ministers of defense, interior, foreign affairs and finance, the heads of the State Agency for National Security and the State Intelligence Agency, the chief of the General Staff, the secretary of the Security Council and representatives of parliamentary groups.
As Ukrinform reported, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev described the drone attacks on two commercial vessels in the country's exclusive economic zone as completely unacceptable.
Photo: Facebook/IlianaIotova
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