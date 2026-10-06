Russian Forces Fail To Achieve September Objectives In Huliaipole And Orikhiv Directions - Defense Forces

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Anastasiia Shevchenko, spokesperson for the Operational Task Force South, stated this in a comment to Ukrinform.

Shevchenko said that Russian forces had ambitious plans for October in the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, but had in fact failed to accomplish the objectives assigned to them in September.

Photo: Spokesperson for the Operational Task Force South Anastasiia Shevchenko

According to her, some enemy units report to Russia's senior military leadership that they have completed their objectives of capturing settlements and advancing, although this has not actually happened. As a result, the Russian command is setting even more ambitious objectives for October.

Shevchenko said that, in particular, by the end of the month, units of the enemy's airborne forces group had been tasked with reaching the barrier line of the Kinska River. At the same time, the objective of capturing designated settlements that had been set for September had not been achieved.

She added that the Huliaipole direction was currently the hottest area, where Ukraine's Defense Forces were facing one of the largest groupings of Russian occupation forces, formed from units of several Russian combined-arms armies. At the same time, the enemy had abandoned large-scale offensive operations along a broad front and was using infiltration tactics.

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The spokesperson said that the enemy also periodically attempted to conduct assaults with small assault groups supported by motorcycles and quad bikes, but had achieved no success.

Shevchenko said that in the Orikhiv direction, Russian forces were also continuing their offensive tasks, but no significant advance toward the designated lines had been recorded so far.

She noted that the enemy had not abandoned its intention to capture Orikhiv and Zaporizhzhia, but currently lacked sufficient forces and means to advance directly toward the regional capital.

The spokesperson stressed that Russian forces would likely continue offensive operations and attempt to reach the designated line by the end of October. At the same time, the failure to accomplish some of the objectives planned for September indicated that Ukraine's Defense Forces, including the Operational Task Force South, were effectively containing the enemy.

Shevchenko emphasized that Russian forces continued to suffer significant personnel losses in the operational zone of the Operational Task Force South. In September, units of the group eliminated more than 4,900 Russian troops and destroyed 2,070 pieces of weapons and military equipment.

She concluded that, overall, the operational situation in the area of responsibility of the Operational Task Force South remained largely unchanged.

As Ukrinform reported, on October 5, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions five times in the Huliaipole direction, attempting to advance toward Uspishne, Rizdvianka and Yehorivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian forces attempted to attack toward Pavlivka once.