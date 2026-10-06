Tamanna Javed Case Takes New Turn As Father Declares Main Accused Innocent

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The court has confirmed the pre-arrest bail of Wajid Abbasi, the main accused nominated in the case concerning the disappearance of 17-year-old Tamanna Javed from Aman Garh in Nowshera.

Tamanna Javed's father also submitted a written statement in court declaring the accused innocent and saying that his name was mistakenly included in the case.

During proceedings before Additional District and Sessions Judge/Model Criminal Court Nowshera Majid Khan, Tamanna's father stated that his daughter was an adult and had left home of her own free will before going missing. He said Wajid Abbasi had no connection with her disappearance.

Following the complainant's statement, the court confirmed Wajid Abbasi's pre-arrest bail. SP Investigation Nowshera Ehsan Shah said Tamanna's father had also submitted a written settlement with the accused in court.

According to police, Wajid Abbasi, who is from Abbottabad, arrived in Islamabad after being deported from Saudi Arabia on the same day Tamanna went missing. Police said he had been arrested over an illegal visa issue and remained in a Saudi prison for around two months.

According to the investigation conducted by a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed by Nowshera Police, Wajid Abbasi neither knew Tamanna Javed nor had he ever visited Nowshera. The investigation also found that he had never seen or spoken to Tamanna.

Police said Tamanna Javed mysteriously went missing from Aman Garh on August 12. Her father, a rickshaw driver, subsequently registered a case at Azakhel Police Station under Section 365-B of the Pakistan Penal Code and nominated Wajid Abbasi as an accused.

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Tamanna's disappearance gained national attention after her father, Javed Iqbal, released a video on social media claiming that his underage daughter had been abducted and that police were not cooperating with him. Following the video, police formed a JIT to investigate the matter.

Amans and charitable centres in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab to locate Tamanna. Nowshera Police also issued a missing-person advertisement carrying her photograph. The advertisement stated that anyone providing information about Tamanna would receive a cash reward and that their identity would be kept confidential. Contact numbers of the DSP Cantt Circle Nowshera, SHO Azakhel Police Station, station clerk and investigating officer were also provided. According to Nowshera Police, following the complainant's written statement, a decision has also been taken in principle to remove Section 365-B of the Pakistan Penal Code from the case.

Police said assistance was also sought from government hospitals, Dar