Jordan Condemns Houthi Attacks On Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned Houthi militia attacks against Saudi Arabia, including attempts targeting the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, as well as civilian and economic facilities in several Saudi cities.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry slammed the attacks as violations of sovereignty and international law and reiterated Jordan's solidarity with Saudi Arabia and support for all measures it takes to protect its security, stability, sovereignty and residents.

The ministry also reaffirmed Jordan's support for Yemen's legitimate government and stressed the need to resolve the Yemeni crisis based on established terms of reference that guarantee the restoration of security, unity and stability in Yemen.

It also reaffirmed Jordan's support for Saudi efforts to reach a comprehensive political settlement in Yemen and for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi on Tuesday held a telephone call with Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud.

Safadi reiterated Jordan's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in the face of Houthi attacks and reiterated support for all measures taken by the Kingdom to safeguard its security, stability, sovereignty and citizens, according to another Foreign Ministry statement.

He renewed Jordan's condemnation of Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, including attempts targeting Mecca and Medina, as well as ongoing attacks against civilian and economic facilities.

Safadi also reaffirmed Jordan's support for Yemen's legitimate government and stressed the need to resolve the Yemeni crisis based on approved terms of reference that ensure the restoration of security, unity and stability in Yemen.

The two ministers reviewed regional developments and expressed support for ongoing efforts to end regional escalation and establish lasting stability.

They also emphasised the depth of the historical relations between the two kingdoms and agreed to maintain continued coordination and cooperation on regional issues.