Youth Minister Briefs Donor Ambassadors, UN Agencies On National Youth Strategy 2026-2030

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra) -- Youth affairs remain a permanent royal priority and a cornerstone of Jordan's political, economic, and administrative modernization drives, Minister of Youth Raed Adwan said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a meeting with ambassadors of donor countries and representatives of United Nations agencies working with youth, Adwan stated that the National Youth Strategy 2026–2030 serves as a unified national framework and a binding reference point for the government and international partners to direct resources, policies, and programs toward youth priorities through a measurable executive plan.

The meeting, attended by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation Omar Al-Fanek, reviewed the methodology behind drafting the strategy. Adwan explained that the strategy drew on the 2025 National Youth Survey, which polled over 12,000 young men and women across Jordan's governorates, and on consultative sessions with more than 10,000 youth, government ministries, private sector leaders, educational institutions, civil society organizations, and international partners.

Adwan noted that the ministry launched centralized programs aligned with the strategy's core pillars this year, along with a comprehensive plan to revitalize youth centers by upgrading infrastructure, training staff, and expanding youth-focused programming.

Emphasizing that the strategy is tied to an actionable executive plan, Adwan urged international partners to move away from fragmented, standalone initiatives toward integrated programs aligned with national priorities. He stressed that streamlining aid and capitalizing on past investments will prevent duplication, maximize impact, and ensure long-term sustainability.

For his part, Al-Fanek affirmed the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation's commitment to facilitating international support and channeling aid into youth projects in line with Jordan's bilateral cooperation agreements.

Ambassadors and international representatives praised the inclusive methodology behind the strategy and confirmed their support for adopting the National Youth Strategy 2026–2030 as a primary reference for coordinating youth-directed investments, enhancing employment and educational opportunities, and driving sustainable outcomes.

//Petra// AF