MENAFN - GetNews) "Galina-Balboa Global Insurance Group offers 24/7 private health insurance help for self-employed, 1099 and small business owners in Northwest Austin."Austin's #1 health insurance agency, Galina-Balboa Global Insurance Group, now offers 24/7 private health insurance help for self-employed professionals, 1099 contractors, and small business owners in Northwest Austin, including Great Hills, Northwest Hills, River Place, and Steiner Ranch.

AUSTIN, Texas - October 06, 2026 - Galina-Balboa Global Insurance Group, a private health insurance agency in Austin, Texas, now provides 24-hour health insurance help for self-employed professionals, 1099 contractors, and small business owners. The agency, located at 13785 Research Blvd. in Northwest Austin, answers calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so clients can compare private health insurance plans and start enrollment on their own schedule.

The agency serves Austin residents in Jester Estates, Balcones Village, Great Hills, Lakewood, Northwest Hills, River Place, Long Canyon, Canyon Creek, and Steiner Ranch.

"Our clients are consultants, physicians, real estate professionals, and founders who are busy during the day," said the Austin Team at Galina-Balboa Global Insurance Group. "Many of them can only focus on health insurance late at night or on weekends, so we made sure someone is always available to help."

24-Hour Health Insurance Help in Austin

Choosing health insurance often happens outside regular office hours, especially for people who run their own businesses. Galina-Balboa Global Insurance Group's 24/7 phone line lets Austin residents ask questions about deductibles, provider networks, and plan options whenever it fits their day, including evenings and weekends.

Private Health Insurance for Self-Employed Professionals in Austin

Self-employed professionals don't have access to employer-sponsored coverage and must find their own plans. The agency helps freelancers, consultants, and sole proprietors in Austin compare private health insurance options, including plans that offer access to preferred doctors and hospitals across the Austin area. Each consultation reviews the client's health needs, provider preferences, and budget before plans are recommended.

Health Insurance for 1099 Contractors in Austin

Independent contractors who receive 1099 income face the same challenge as other self-employed workers: no employer plan and many options to sort through. Galina-Balboa Global Insurance Group works with 1099 contractors in Northwest Austin to explain their choices in plain language and find coverage that fits how they work.

Small Business Health Insurance in Austin

For small business owners with employees, the agency compares small-group health insurance plans and coverage alternatives for growing companies in Northwest Austin and the surrounding area.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I get health insurance help in Austin after business hours? Yes. Galina-Balboa Global Insurance Group is available 24/7 at (512) 366-8139.

Can self-employed and 1099 workers in Austin get private health insurance? Yes. Self-employed professionals and 1099 contractors can buy individual or private health insurance plans. The agency helps compare options based on budget, doctors, and health needs.

What areas does the agency serve? The agency serves Northwest Austin, including the 78750, 78759, 78731, 78730, 78726, and 78732 zip codes.

Consultations are available by phone, video, or in person at the agency's Research Boulevard office. Austin residents can call (512) 366-8139 at any hour or visit to request a private health insurance quote.

About Galina-Balboa Global Insurance Group

Galina-Balboa Global Insurance Group is a private health insurance agency located at 13785 Research Blvd. in Austin, Texas. The agency serves self-employed professionals, 1099 contractors, families, and small business owners throughout Northwest Austin. With 24/7 availability, the agency helps clients compare private health insurance options and choose coverage that fits their needs. Learn more at .

Service Areas

Galina-Balboa Global Insurance Group serves clients throughout Northwest Austin, including:



78750 and 78759: Jester Estates, Balcones Village, Spicewood at Balcones Village, Great Hills, and Lakewood

78731: Northwest Hills and The Courtyard

78730: River Place and Long Canyon

78726: Canyon Creek 78732: Steiner Ranch