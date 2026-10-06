The Largest Desert Lake On Earth Is Fed By A River In Another Country. That Country Dammed It.

MENAFN - GetNews)""We believe that the first step in solving a problem is knowing about it," says Scott Renyard, founder of The Green Channel. Water to Dust is streaming now on The Green Channel."Water to Dust, the first episode of Giving Nature a Voice, is streaming on environmental documentary streaming platform The Green Channel. The series is made by East African filmmakers reporting on East African environmental crises.

VANCOUVER, B.C. - October 06, 2026 - The Green Channel has launched Giving Nature a Voice, a documentary series produced by filmmakers in East Africa. The first episode is Water to Dust, about Lake Turkana and the dam upstream of it.

Lake Turkana sits in the desert of northwestern Kenya. IUCN calls it the largest desert lake on Earth. Nearly 90 percent of its freshwater inflow arrives down a single river, the Omo, in Ethiopia.

In 2015 Ethiopia began filling the reservoir behind the Gibe III dam, which at 243 metres is the tallest in Africa. In June 2018 UNESCO's World Heritage Committee placed Lake Turkana National Parks on the List of World Heritage in Danger, citing the dam and the Kuraz irrigation project upstream. The Committee reported a rapid overall decline in water levels since the reservoir began filling, and said seasonal fluctuation patterns had been heavily disrupted.

Those seasonal changes are what the lake's fish breed on. Hundreds of thousands of people depend on Lake Turkana for food and a living.

Water to Dust follows what that means on the ground and for the pastoral communities whose grazing land has gone. The film mentions the Aral Sea, the Central Asian lake that shrank after its feeder rivers were diverted for irrigation and asks whether Kenya is about to watch the same thing happen.

"These filmmakers were trained at Aga Khan University in Kenya and then supported to report on topics in their own region. Additional funding was given by InternationalRivers and Sitka Foundation, Vancouver, Canada," said Scott Renyard, founder of The Green Channel. "We believe that the first step in solving a problem is knowing about it. And it's wonderful to see organizations collaborating and supporting the up and coming new filmmakers telling stories that matter”.

Water to Dust was made by Narissa Allibhai and Mitchelle Jangara and runs 25 minutes. Giving Nature a Voice says it has produced more than 50 documentaries on East Africa's environmental crises, reaching audiences on Kenyan prime time television and screening in schools, museums and local communities.

Giving Nature a Voice is streaming now on The Green Channel, the environmental documentary streaming platform.

About The Green Channel

The Green Channel is a Canadian environmental documentary streaming platform with a growing library of exclusive films and series: thegreenchannel