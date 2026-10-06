MENAFN - GetNews)"Matthew Schorr, Zephyr Cove Realtor"Stoyc, a boutique real estate marketing agency that works with top agents nationwide, outlines why Zephyr Cove real estate agent Matthew Schorr of Team Blair Tahoe at Compass is a strong choice for sellers in 2026, citing his Zephyr Cove upbringing, more than $120 million in career sales, hands-on listing preparation, a 5.0-star Google review rating, and a team ranked #1 in Tahoe City by sales volume and sides in the RealTrends Verified 2026.

Zephyr Cove, Nevada - October 6, 2026 - Stoyc, a boutique real estate marketing agency that works with top real estate agents across the United States, has outlined why Matthew Schorr, a Senior Sales Associate on Team Blair Tahoe at Compass, is a strong choice for Zephyr Cove homeowners planning to sell in 2026. The agency points to his lifelong ties to the community, his hands-on approach to preparing and marketing listings, his record of client reviews, and the backing of a team ranked #1 in Tahoe City by RealTrends.

Schorr was born and raised in Zephyr Cove and graduated from George Whittell High School. He is a second-generation agent whose family has worked in Lake Tahoe real estate since 1981. He earned a finance degree from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, began his career in San Francisco, and has more than $120 million in career sales, according to his official biography. First licensed in December 2015, he holds real estate licenses in both California (DRE #01993109) and Nevada (#S.0187857).

"Zephyr Cove is a small market, and the details change from one street to the next," said executives at Stoyc. "Matthew grew up here. When he prices a home in Round Hill or Skyland, he is drawing on a lifetime of knowing how these neighborhoods live, not just on last month's comps."

His Zephyr Cove sales include 253 Cheyenne Circle in Round Hill, a $1,650,000 lake-view home he sold on the listing side, and 471 Kent Way in Round Hill Village, where his buyer won the home for $1,500,000, above its $1,499,000 asking price, after two days on the market. Stoyc notes that representing both sellers and buyers gives him a current read on what Zephyr Cove buyers are willing to pay.

Before a home reaches the market, Schorr coordinates staging, repairs, permits, photography and pre-inspections through his network of trusted contractors, cleaners and vendors to maximize the sale price and minimize stress, according to his biography. Sellers can also use Compass Concierge to fund pre-sale improvements with no upfront cost, and Compass bridge loan services can help homeowners buy their next home before the current one sells.

Client reviews describe the same focus on exposure. Kyla Morrison, who sold a home in Midtown Reno with Schorr, wrote in a Google review that the home received more than 50 showings and that when the market shifted, "he consistently introduced new strategies to keep the listing fresh and visible." Another seller, Austin Norton, wrote that Schorr "created a 3-D listing of the house for people to view from hundreds of miles away."

"Exposure is where a team makes a real difference," said executives at Stoyc. "A Zephyr Cove seller who hires Matthew gets Team Blair Tahoe behind the listing. That team was entrusted with the Villa Harrah listing in Skyland, which drew coverage from CNBC and the Las Vegas Review-Journal."

Team Blair Tahoe ranked #1 among teams in Tahoe City by both sales volume and transaction sides in the RealTrends Verified 2026 rankings, with $194.23 million in 2025 sales volume across 148 sides. The team reports more than $2 billion in lifetime sales, more than 5,750 properties sold and more than 175 years of combined experience.

Schorr holds a 5.0-star rating across his Google reviews. One recent client, John, hired him to sell a home in Incline Village and then to buy one in Zephyr Cove. "He sold our house over asking, and totally guided us through the entire process and every decision that needed to be made with absolute confidence," he wrote in September 2026. Melissa Ward wrote that Schorr stayed with her through a two-year home search and "not once did he push us or make us feel rushed."

Stoyc also cited two less common strengths. Schorr owns and operates a Tahoe vacation rental, which gives him firsthand insight into cash flow and short-term rental regulations, a practical advantage when advising sellers of homes with rental history. His dual licensing lets him represent clients who sell on the Nevada side of the lake and buy in California, or the reverse.

Homeowners can review Matthew Schorr's Zephyr Cove sales and client reviews on his website or call (775) 901-1465.

About Matthew Schorr

Matthew Schorr is a real estate agent with Compass and a Senior Sales Associate on Team Blair Tahoe, serving Zephyr Cove, Glenbrook, Incline Village and the greater Lake Tahoe area. First licensed in 2015, he is a second-generation agent continuing a family real estate legacy in the Tahoe Basin that began in 1981. His stated aim is to complete every transaction with care, consideration and accuracy.

About Stoyc

Stoyc is a boutique real estate marketing agency that works with top real estate agents across the United States.