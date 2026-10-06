Dr. Elton Norman Sr. Brings Military Leadership And Financial Expertise To Business Growth Through Dominion Consulting Group

MENAFN - GetNews)"Dr. Elton Norman Sr., founder"Dr. Norman brings a distinctive combination of leadership, financial strategy, and operational discipline to his work with business owners. His professional background includes serving as a Bronze Star recipient and holding the Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) credential. According to Dominion Consulting Group, Dr. Norman has also overseen nearly $1 billion in assets and directed award-winning budgeting processes.

Chicago, IL - October 06, 2026 - Dr. Elton Norman Sr., founder and leader of Dominion Consulting Group, is helping growth-stage businesses gain greater financial clarity, strengthen operations, and make informed decisions through strategic CFO services and business advisory support.

With more than 21 years of decorated service in the United States Army and over 15 years of financial experience across industries, Dr. Norman brings a distinctive combination of leadership, financial strategy, and operational discipline to his work with business owners. His professional background includes serving as a Bronze Star recipient and holding the Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) credential. According to Dominion Consulting Group, Dr. Norman has also overseen nearly $1 billion in assets and directed award-winning budgeting processes.

Through Dominion Consulting Group, Dr. Norman works with business leaders who need practical financial guidance as they navigate growth, cash-flow challenges, budgeting, forecasting, and operational improvement. The firm provides fractional CFO services designed to give businesses access to experienced financial leadership without requiring a full-time CFO position.

"Business owners need more than financial numbers. They need clarity, discipline, and a strategy they can use to move forward," said Dr. Elton Norman Sr. "Our goal is to help leaders understand their financial position, identify opportunities, overcome roadblocks, and build stronger businesses."

Dominion Consulting Group provides a range of financial and advisory services, including cash-flow management, fractional CFO services, business performance improvement, and budgeting and forecasting. The company also offers virtual consultations, customized financial reporting, and a secure client portal that allows clients to access reports, insights, and shared documents.

Dr. Norman's approach combines financial analysis with the leadership principles developed during his military career. This experience informs his focus on disciplined decision-making, accountability, strategic planning, and measurable results.

The firm's services are designed for organizations seeking greater control over their finances and a clearer path toward sustainable growth. Through hands-on guidance and customized financial strategies, Dominion Consulting Group helps business leaders better understand their numbers and use financial information to support long-term objectives.

Dr. Norman's work reflects a broader commitment to helping entrepreneurs move beyond financial uncertainty and make decisions with greater confidence. By bringing together CFO-level expertise and operational strategy, Dominion Consulting Group provides businesses with a structured approach to improving financial performance and preparing for future growth.

For more information about Dr. Elton Norman Sr. and Dominion Consulting Group, visit .

About Dominion Consulting Group

Dominion Consulting Group provides CFO advisory and financial management services for growth-stage businesses. The company specializes in fractional CFO services, cash-flow management, business performance improvement, budgeting, and forecasting. Through virtual consultations, customized reporting, and dedicated client support, Dominion Consulting Group helps business leaders gain greater financial clarity and strengthen their organizations.