Pow Wow On Parade Attend United Nations General Assembly As Ambassadors To The Native Nations

MENAFN - GetNews)"Chief Peter Roybal and Executive Director Baltazar Fedalizo of the Chiricahua Apache Nation attend the UN General Assembly as Ambassadors to the Native Nations for the World Food Programme and Rockefeller Foundation Climate week."Pow Wow On Parade attends the UN General Council, World Food Programme and Rockefeller Foundation to speak about initiatives they head for the North American Tribes.

New York, NY - October 06, 2026 - Chief Peter Roybal and Executive Director Baltazar Fedalizo of Pow Wow On Parade Foundation recently attended the United Nations General Assembly and spoke at the UN World Food Programme due to current conditions and forecasted severe food shortages on a global scale.

As Ambassadors and Members of the United Nations Delegation to Native American Nations, Pow Wow On Parade advocates on behalf of United Nation Partners, Global Communities and here in the United States for Native American Tribal Lands and Reservations Nationwide for food self reliance, energy independence, water rights and mineral rights and many other life necessities.

Peter Roybal and Baltazar Fedalizo of Pow Wow On Parade, were recently awarded the "Food Unites US" Award in New York City for their work Stateside and Internationally and most recently for designating over 1.4 million pounds of food donations and for their partnerships with UN Delegates, Rockefeller Foundation and other top ranked NGO groups and along with the Food Industries leading pioneers and visionaries from across the globe.

Baltazar Fedalizo and Peter Roybal have a history of Life Saving actions and have been recognized Locally as "Eaton Fire Heroes", Nationally as "Red Cross Life Savers" and Internationally as "Carnegie Life Saver" nominees and now with their continued life saving efforts as United Nation Partners. With the severity of modern health crises, frequency of natural disasters and international conflicts-Pow Wow On Parade and their partners on a global scale are working on humanitarian live saving efforts at an historical pace because when values are clear, decisions are easy.

About Pow Wow On Parade:

Pow Wow On Parade was started in 2022 as a Native American Non Profit Organization to "Promote and Conserve Native American Heritage through Art, Education and Culture". The goal of Pow Wow On Parade Foundation and its Directors is to utilize their resources and partnerships to benefit students and young adults with opportunities and experiences that will provide them lifelong enrichment that they will draw on and take into adulthood. Such projects are essential to preserving the rich cultural heritage of Native Americans and empowering the younger generation.

Pow Wow On Parade is building a coalition of Nations, Tribes, Communities and Schools. We are committed to making a positive impact in our communities and we are devoted to being active stakeholders and representatives for future generations.

Pow wow on Parade is a charitable tax exempt organization pursuant to Section 501(C)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Tax ID: 92-1923940