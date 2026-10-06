Fall Armyworms Threaten Texas Pastures: Texas Agridrone Services Uses Aerial Crop Spraying, Protecting Hay Fields From This Pest

MENAFN - GetNews)""You know your pasture better than anybody, so if something suddenly doesn't look right, don't ignore it," Schramm said. "A quick look around now and then can save you a much bigger headache later.""Texas Agridrone Services uses aerial crop spraying with agricultural drones, helping Texas farmers and ranchers protect pastures from fall armyworms.

Gonzales, Texas - October 06, 2026 - Texas Agridrone Services is encouraging farmers and ranchers to keep a close eye on their pastures this fall as armyworms can quickly become a problem for forage grasses. Landowners who notice unusual damage or suspect armyworm activity are encouraged to use caution and contact a qualified agricultural professional to determine the appropriate next steps.

Fall armyworms are a serious agricultural pest, and USDA Agricultural Research Service shows that infestations in pasture and forage grasses can substantially reduce the resources available for grazing animals. USDA research has also identified southern Texas as one of the areas where fall armyworm populations can overwinter before migrating into other parts of the country. For Texas landowners, recognizing changes in pasture conditions and getting professional guidance can be important when a potential problem appears.

Texas Agridrone Services owner Curtis Schramm said landowners are often the first to notice when something changes.“Most ranchers know what their pasture normally looks like, so when something seems off, it's worth taking a closer look,” Schramm said.“Rather than guessing at the problem or what to do about it, getting a professional involved can help determine what's actually going on.”

Professional evaluation is particularly important because pasture damage can have different causes, and the right response depends on what is happening on the property. Texas Agridrone Services works with farmers, ranchers, and landowners across Central and South Texas and provides professional agricultural drone services when aerial application is determined to be appropriate.

The company also assists landowners facing pasture weeds, mesquite, huisache, prickly pear, invasive brush, fence-line vegetation, and other land-management challenges. Its agricultural drones can reach acreage where trees, fences, rough terrain, or other obstacles can make access more difficult.

About Texas Agridrone Services

Founded in 2025 by Curtis Schramm, Texas Agridrone Services, LLC is an agricultural drone services company based in Harwood, Texas. The company works with farmers, ranchers, and landowners throughout Central and South Texas on pasture and land-management needs. Texas Agridrone Services combines agricultural drone technology with real-world ranch experience to help landowners address difficult acreage and protect productive land.

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