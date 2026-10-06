GC Tactical Expands Crisis Intervention And De-Escalation Training For Nurses And Personal Support Workers As Employers Raise Pre-Hire Standards

MENAFN - GetNews) Training provider known for security sector programs applies its use of force and crisis intervention curriculum to healthcare roles, where federal data shows workplace safety risks are concentrated

USA/Canada - October 6, 2026 - Tactical, a professional training organization specializing in use of force and crisis intervention programs, is expanding its training for nurses and personal support workers (PSWs) as more healthcare employers require de-escalation certification before hiring.

The company's programs have long been used by private security agencies, CCTV monitoring operators and government agencies. GC Tactical states that its courses are reviewed and approved by most major employers in those sectors and are frequently listed as a hiring requirement for security guards and surveillance monitoring staff.

Healthcare has become a growing share of the company's enrollment. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, healthcare workers accounted for 73 percent of all nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses due to violence in 2018. Hospitals, long-term care homes and home care agencies have responded by placing greater emphasis on staff preparedness, particularly for frontline workers who handle agitated patients, distressed family members and tense situations with little outside support.

GC Tactical's healthcare-focused training centers on verbal de-escalation, crisis intervention and recognizing early warning signs of escalating behavior. The goal is to help staff reduce tension through communication and positioning before a situation requires outside intervention.

"Nurses and PSWs deal with difficult situations every day, often on their own," said Scot Anderson, Business Manager at GC Tactical. "The same principles security professionals rely on apply at the bedside and in a client's home. Stay calm, read the situation early and use your words first. Employers want staff who arrive with those skills already in place."

The curriculum draws on more than 25 years of experience rooted in military and police tactical training. Courses are available online and in person, and graduates receive a certificate of completion that employers can confirm through the company's online certificate verification system.

Alongside its healthcare programs, GC Tactical continues to offer use of force, crisis intervention, CCTV cybersecurity and disaster response training for the security sector. The company reports that its programs are used by organizations across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Course details and registration are available at gc-tactical.

About GC Tactical

GC Tactical is a professional training organization providing use of force, crisis intervention and workplace readiness programs for the private security, CCTV monitoring, personal support and nursing sectors. Drawing on more than 25 years of experience in military and police tactical training, the company delivers online and in-person courses with verifiable certification. Its mission is to ensure every professional who completes a program has the confidence and competence employers expect.