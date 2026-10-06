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Infinix SMART 20 HD Brings Premium Style, Powerful Audio, And Lasting Durability To Everyday Experiences
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 6, 2026: Infinix, the new-age technology brand, announced the launch of the SMART 20 HD, bringing a full-on entertainment experience in a premium, ultra-slim design. Built for consumers who want their smartphone to look as good as it performs, the SMART 20 HD combines a 6.67-inch 120Hz display, dual speakers with up to 300% Ultra Volume Mode, and IP64 protection to deliver an uninterrupted experience across watching, listening and everyday use. With its stylish design and bold colours, the SMART 20 HD is designed for those who want to make a smart choice without settling on looks, entertainment or durability.
Premium Style Meets Slim, Practical Design
The SMART 20 HD brings a premium aesthetic to its segment with an 8.25mm slim body designed to offer a comfortable in-hand experience without compromising on battery capacity. Housing a large 5000mAh battery in its slim profile, the smartphone combines all-day power with a sleek and easy-to-carry design. Available in three distinctive colourways - Sunlike Orange, Silver Dancer and Night Pulse, the SMART 20 HD is designed for consumers who want a smartphone that makes a style statement while remaining practical for everyday use.
Total Entertainment with 300% Ultra Volume
The SMART 20 HD takes its entertainment experience up a notch with dual speakers and up to 300% Ultra Volume Mode. The enhanced volume makes calls, videos and notifications easier to hear, even in noisier environments, while stereo audio adds greater immersion to movies, music and gaming. The smartphone also features DTS audio, further enhancing the overall multimedia experience.
Immersive Viewing with a Smooth 120Hz Display
The SMART 20 HD features a 6.67-inch HD+ Punch-Hole Display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, offering smooth scrolling and a more fluid viewing experience. With 700 nits HBM brightness and a 720 × 1600 resolution, the display is designed to deliver clear visuals while maintaining visibility in brighter outdoor conditions. Whether browsing social media, watching videos or playing games, the large display offers an expansive viewing experience in a sleek form factor.
Built Tough for Everyday Life
Designed to handle the realities of everyday use, the SMART 20 HD comes with IP64-rated dust and water resistance, providing protection against dust and splashes. The device is also designed to remain responsive with oil and greasy touches, helping users navigate, type and scroll even in everyday situations where clean hands aren't always guaranteed. From accidental splashes and sweaty hands to dusty surroundings, the SMART 20 HD is built to offer reliable everyday usability.
Clearer Calls with Three-Mode Noise Cancellation
For clearer conversations, the SMART 20 HD features Noise Cancellation with three dedicated modes. Smart NC reduces background noise while retaining enough environmental sound to help users remain aware of their surroundings, while Standard NC helps suppress louder ambient sounds such as wind and crowds.
The smartphone also introduces Pure Voice, which uses a registered voiceprint to help isolate the user's voice and suppress interference from other voices. This makes it particularly useful in crowded environments where background conversations can otherwise interfere with calls.
Stay Connected Even Without a Network with Ultra Link
The SMART 20 HD introduces Ultra Link, enabling users to stay connected even without mobile network coverage or a SIM card. Using Bluetooth-based connectivity, Ultra Link supports offline calling, messaging, voice notes and image sharing within a range of up to 200 metres. The feature is designed to keep users connected in situations where conventional network connectivity may not be available, offering a convenient way to communicate and share content locally.
Reliable Performance for Everyday Use
Powering the SMART 20 HD is the UNISOC T7250 octa-core processor, featuring two Cortex-A75 cores clocked at up to 1.8GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 1.6GHz. The processor is designed to support everyday multitasking, app launches and casual gaming with a smooth and reliable experience. The device also comes with 48 Months TUV Fluency, based on Infinix's internal testing, designed to maintain reliable performance over an extended period of everyday use.
5000mAh Battery with Long-Lasting Power
The SMART 20 HD packs a 5000mAh battery, giving users the power to stay connected and entertained throughout their day. The device supports up to 15W fast charging, with a 10W adapter included in the box, offering flexibility for everyday charging needs.
More Memory and Storage for Everyday Entertainment
The SMART 20 HD comes with 3GB RAM, expandable virtually up to 6GB through Memory Fusion, allowing users to switch between everyday applications such as WhatsApp, Instagram and YouTube with greater ease. With 64GB internal storage and microSD support, users can store more photos, videos, applications, music and other entertainment content without constantly having to clear space.
Capture More with an 8MP Camera System
The SMART 20 HD features an 8MP rear camera and 8MP front camera, supported by a range of photography and video modes. Users can explore features including Super Night, Dual Video, Vlog, Documents, Pro and Panorama modes, giving them multiple ways to capture and create content. The camera system also supports video recording up to 2K at 30fps, allowing users to capture everyday moments in greater detail.
Pricing and Availability
Starting at INR 10,999 (inclusive of all offers), with 6-month No-Cost EMI, Smart 20 HD is available in Sunlike Orange, Silver Dancer and Night Pulse in 64GB + 3GB (Up to 6GB Extended RAM) variants on Flipkart and nearby retail stores.
About Infinix India
Founded in 2013, Infinix is a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers. With a presence in over 70 countries, Infinix delivers cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance. No.1 in India with user satisfaction in services and 2nd largest service network in India, our product line-up includes smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, and smart TVs. In 2023, Infinix was recognized in Kantar and Google's top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders Report and ranked sixth in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 in the Asia-Pacific sector.
Premium Style Meets Slim, Practical Design
The SMART 20 HD brings a premium aesthetic to its segment with an 8.25mm slim body designed to offer a comfortable in-hand experience without compromising on battery capacity. Housing a large 5000mAh battery in its slim profile, the smartphone combines all-day power with a sleek and easy-to-carry design. Available in three distinctive colourways - Sunlike Orange, Silver Dancer and Night Pulse, the SMART 20 HD is designed for consumers who want a smartphone that makes a style statement while remaining practical for everyday use.
Total Entertainment with 300% Ultra Volume
The SMART 20 HD takes its entertainment experience up a notch with dual speakers and up to 300% Ultra Volume Mode. The enhanced volume makes calls, videos and notifications easier to hear, even in noisier environments, while stereo audio adds greater immersion to movies, music and gaming. The smartphone also features DTS audio, further enhancing the overall multimedia experience.
Immersive Viewing with a Smooth 120Hz Display
The SMART 20 HD features a 6.67-inch HD+ Punch-Hole Display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, offering smooth scrolling and a more fluid viewing experience. With 700 nits HBM brightness and a 720 × 1600 resolution, the display is designed to deliver clear visuals while maintaining visibility in brighter outdoor conditions. Whether browsing social media, watching videos or playing games, the large display offers an expansive viewing experience in a sleek form factor.
Built Tough for Everyday Life
Designed to handle the realities of everyday use, the SMART 20 HD comes with IP64-rated dust and water resistance, providing protection against dust and splashes. The device is also designed to remain responsive with oil and greasy touches, helping users navigate, type and scroll even in everyday situations where clean hands aren't always guaranteed. From accidental splashes and sweaty hands to dusty surroundings, the SMART 20 HD is built to offer reliable everyday usability.
Clearer Calls with Three-Mode Noise Cancellation
For clearer conversations, the SMART 20 HD features Noise Cancellation with three dedicated modes. Smart NC reduces background noise while retaining enough environmental sound to help users remain aware of their surroundings, while Standard NC helps suppress louder ambient sounds such as wind and crowds.
The smartphone also introduces Pure Voice, which uses a registered voiceprint to help isolate the user's voice and suppress interference from other voices. This makes it particularly useful in crowded environments where background conversations can otherwise interfere with calls.
Stay Connected Even Without a Network with Ultra Link
The SMART 20 HD introduces Ultra Link, enabling users to stay connected even without mobile network coverage or a SIM card. Using Bluetooth-based connectivity, Ultra Link supports offline calling, messaging, voice notes and image sharing within a range of up to 200 metres. The feature is designed to keep users connected in situations where conventional network connectivity may not be available, offering a convenient way to communicate and share content locally.
Reliable Performance for Everyday Use
Powering the SMART 20 HD is the UNISOC T7250 octa-core processor, featuring two Cortex-A75 cores clocked at up to 1.8GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 1.6GHz. The processor is designed to support everyday multitasking, app launches and casual gaming with a smooth and reliable experience. The device also comes with 48 Months TUV Fluency, based on Infinix's internal testing, designed to maintain reliable performance over an extended period of everyday use.
5000mAh Battery with Long-Lasting Power
The SMART 20 HD packs a 5000mAh battery, giving users the power to stay connected and entertained throughout their day. The device supports up to 15W fast charging, with a 10W adapter included in the box, offering flexibility for everyday charging needs.
More Memory and Storage for Everyday Entertainment
The SMART 20 HD comes with 3GB RAM, expandable virtually up to 6GB through Memory Fusion, allowing users to switch between everyday applications such as WhatsApp, Instagram and YouTube with greater ease. With 64GB internal storage and microSD support, users can store more photos, videos, applications, music and other entertainment content without constantly having to clear space.
Capture More with an 8MP Camera System
The SMART 20 HD features an 8MP rear camera and 8MP front camera, supported by a range of photography and video modes. Users can explore features including Super Night, Dual Video, Vlog, Documents, Pro and Panorama modes, giving them multiple ways to capture and create content. The camera system also supports video recording up to 2K at 30fps, allowing users to capture everyday moments in greater detail.
Pricing and Availability
Starting at INR 10,999 (inclusive of all offers), with 6-month No-Cost EMI, Smart 20 HD is available in Sunlike Orange, Silver Dancer and Night Pulse in 64GB + 3GB (Up to 6GB Extended RAM) variants on Flipkart and nearby retail stores.
About Infinix India
Founded in 2013, Infinix is a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers. With a presence in over 70 countries, Infinix delivers cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance. No.1 in India with user satisfaction in services and 2nd largest service network in India, our product line-up includes smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, and smart TVs. In 2023, Infinix was recognized in Kantar and Google's top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders Report and ranked sixth in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 in the Asia-Pacific sector.
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