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Galaxyonknowledge Launches Intermediate Robotics Deployment Course
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) GalaxyonKnowledge announces the release of "Humanoid Robots at Work: The Deployment Masterclass," an intermediate-level eLearning course designed to equip professionals with essential skills for deploying robotics in their operations. As industries increasingly integrate robotics, understanding deployment strategies becomes crucial. The course includes 25 lectures spanning 4 hours and 30 minutes.
Comprehensive Curriculum for Robotics Deployment
The course covers a wide range of topics crucial for successful robotics implementation. Participants will learn to identify appropriate use cases, build board-ready ROI cases, evaluate robotics vendors, and understand robot safety and compliance. The curriculum also includes creating vendor scorecards and planning phase-gated pilots.
Target Audience and Requirements
The course is designed for a diverse audience, including:
Operations Leaders
Manufacturing Professionals
Supply-Chain Managers
General familiarity with operations, manufacturing, or supply-chain management is recommended. No coding or robotics engineering experience is required, but access to Microsoft Excel or Google Sheets is advised for using the included toolkits.
"This course demystifies the deployment of robotics, making it accessible to professionals without a technical background," says Yogesh, CEO at GalaxyonKnowledge.
About GalaxyonKnowledge
GalaxyonKnowledge was founded in 2012 and specializes in eLearning courses focused on AI and robotics. The company aims to empower professionals with practical knowledge for technological advancements. For more information, visit blogspot
Comprehensive Curriculum for Robotics Deployment
The course covers a wide range of topics crucial for successful robotics implementation. Participants will learn to identify appropriate use cases, build board-ready ROI cases, evaluate robotics vendors, and understand robot safety and compliance. The curriculum also includes creating vendor scorecards and planning phase-gated pilots.
Target Audience and Requirements
The course is designed for a diverse audience, including:
Operations Leaders
Manufacturing Professionals
Supply-Chain Managers
General familiarity with operations, manufacturing, or supply-chain management is recommended. No coding or robotics engineering experience is required, but access to Microsoft Excel or Google Sheets is advised for using the included toolkits.
"This course demystifies the deployment of robotics, making it accessible to professionals without a technical background," says Yogesh, CEO at GalaxyonKnowledge.
About GalaxyonKnowledge
GalaxyonKnowledge was founded in 2012 and specializes in eLearning courses focused on AI and robotics. The company aims to empower professionals with practical knowledge for technological advancements. For more information, visit blogspot
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