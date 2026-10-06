403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MIT-WPU Research Detects Microplastics In Freshwater Fish Consumed In Pune
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/Pune: Plastic pollution is no longer limited to marine ecosystems. An ongoing doctoral study at MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), Pune, has detected microplastics in freshwater fish commonly consumed in the city, highlighting the need for greater understanding of how plastic pollution moves through freshwater ecosystems and enters the food chain.
The research is being conducted by Simran Singh, PhD Scholar, Department of Environmental Studies, MIT-WPU, under the guidance of Dr. Soma Mishra. The study is funded through the MIT World Peace University Seed Grant and focuses on commercially consumed freshwater fish, particularly Rohu and Tilapia, to examine the occurrence, characteristics and potential sources of microplastic contamination, as well as its implications for freshwater ecosystems and human health.
The research began with a detailed mapping of Pune's freshwater fish supply chain. Rather than focusing only on retail markets, the researchers surveyed major wholesalers and distributors, which serve as key entry points for freshwater fish into the city. Pune was divided into four geographical zones for the survey, covering the city's major distribution networks.
The researchers interviewed 26 wholesalers and distributors across Pune. Based on the survey, the study estimates that approximately 37–40 tonnes of freshwater fish enter the Pune market every day, with Rohu and Tilapia among the commonly traded species. A significant proportion of the supply comes from aquaculture systems, while fish are also transported to Pune from states and regions including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Ratnagiri, Mumbai and Kolkata, reflecting the extensive interstate nature of the city's freshwater fish supply chain.
The laboratory investigation detected microplastics in the freshwater fish samples examined. The particles identified included fibres, fragments and pellets, which are among the commonly reported forms of microplastics found in freshwater environments. Based on the detected levels and local consumption patterns, the study estimates that an individual consuming an average of 250 grams of freshwater fish twice a week over 50 years could potentially ingest between 93,600 and 124,800 microplastic particles.
The researchers, however, emphasise that the particle count cannot be directly equated to the number of plastic bottles or other plastic items, as the mass and potential health implications depend on factors including particle size, polymer composition and associated contaminants. Detailed quantitative analysis and polymer characterisation are currently underway as part of the ongoing doctoral research.
Microplastics can potentially carry or interact with a range of chemical and biological contaminants, including plastic additives and pollutants present in the surrounding environment. The researchers note that understanding these interactions and the implications of long-term dietary exposure requires further investigation, underscoring the importance of continued surveillance and scientific research into microplastic contamination in freshwater food systems.
Simran Singh, PhD Scholar, Department of Environmental Studies, MIT-WPU, said,“Most discussions on microplastic pollution focus on marine environments. However, freshwater ecosystems and inland cities like Pune remain relatively understudied, despite being important sources of fish consumed by local communities. Our objective was to understand the complete journey of fish before it reaches consumers. Instead of surveying small retail markets, we focused on wholesalers and distributors because they represent the primary entry points of freshwater fish into Pune.”
The study aims to establish baseline scientific data on freshwater microplastic pollution in Pune, a rapidly urbanising city, and contribute to a better understanding of the pathways through which microplastics may move from freshwater environments into the food chain. The findings could support evidence-based approaches to plastic waste management, wastewater management, freshwater ecosystem conservation and food safety.
The research also received recognition at the National Scientist Round Table Conference (NSRTC), where Simran Singh was awarded the Third Prize for her poster presentation. The conference was held at MIT-WPU, Pune, from 17–19 July 2026. The recognition highlights the relevance of interdisciplinary research addressing the intersection of environmental pollution, public health and sustainable development.
“Plastic pollution is no longer just an environmental issue; it is becoming a food-chain issue. Understanding where microplastics originate, how they move through freshwater ecosystems, and how they eventually reach the fish we consume is essential for developing informed policies and sustainable solutions,” said the researchers.
With detailed analysis of the samples continuing, the MIT-WPU study seeks to contribute to the growing body of evidence on microplastic contamination in inland freshwater ecosystems and encourage greater scientific attention towards its potential implications for aquatic health, food systems and human well-being.
The research is being conducted by Simran Singh, PhD Scholar, Department of Environmental Studies, MIT-WPU, under the guidance of Dr. Soma Mishra. The study is funded through the MIT World Peace University Seed Grant and focuses on commercially consumed freshwater fish, particularly Rohu and Tilapia, to examine the occurrence, characteristics and potential sources of microplastic contamination, as well as its implications for freshwater ecosystems and human health.
The research began with a detailed mapping of Pune's freshwater fish supply chain. Rather than focusing only on retail markets, the researchers surveyed major wholesalers and distributors, which serve as key entry points for freshwater fish into the city. Pune was divided into four geographical zones for the survey, covering the city's major distribution networks.
The researchers interviewed 26 wholesalers and distributors across Pune. Based on the survey, the study estimates that approximately 37–40 tonnes of freshwater fish enter the Pune market every day, with Rohu and Tilapia among the commonly traded species. A significant proportion of the supply comes from aquaculture systems, while fish are also transported to Pune from states and regions including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Ratnagiri, Mumbai and Kolkata, reflecting the extensive interstate nature of the city's freshwater fish supply chain.
The laboratory investigation detected microplastics in the freshwater fish samples examined. The particles identified included fibres, fragments and pellets, which are among the commonly reported forms of microplastics found in freshwater environments. Based on the detected levels and local consumption patterns, the study estimates that an individual consuming an average of 250 grams of freshwater fish twice a week over 50 years could potentially ingest between 93,600 and 124,800 microplastic particles.
The researchers, however, emphasise that the particle count cannot be directly equated to the number of plastic bottles or other plastic items, as the mass and potential health implications depend on factors including particle size, polymer composition and associated contaminants. Detailed quantitative analysis and polymer characterisation are currently underway as part of the ongoing doctoral research.
Microplastics can potentially carry or interact with a range of chemical and biological contaminants, including plastic additives and pollutants present in the surrounding environment. The researchers note that understanding these interactions and the implications of long-term dietary exposure requires further investigation, underscoring the importance of continued surveillance and scientific research into microplastic contamination in freshwater food systems.
Simran Singh, PhD Scholar, Department of Environmental Studies, MIT-WPU, said,“Most discussions on microplastic pollution focus on marine environments. However, freshwater ecosystems and inland cities like Pune remain relatively understudied, despite being important sources of fish consumed by local communities. Our objective was to understand the complete journey of fish before it reaches consumers. Instead of surveying small retail markets, we focused on wholesalers and distributors because they represent the primary entry points of freshwater fish into Pune.”
The study aims to establish baseline scientific data on freshwater microplastic pollution in Pune, a rapidly urbanising city, and contribute to a better understanding of the pathways through which microplastics may move from freshwater environments into the food chain. The findings could support evidence-based approaches to plastic waste management, wastewater management, freshwater ecosystem conservation and food safety.
The research also received recognition at the National Scientist Round Table Conference (NSRTC), where Simran Singh was awarded the Third Prize for her poster presentation. The conference was held at MIT-WPU, Pune, from 17–19 July 2026. The recognition highlights the relevance of interdisciplinary research addressing the intersection of environmental pollution, public health and sustainable development.
“Plastic pollution is no longer just an environmental issue; it is becoming a food-chain issue. Understanding where microplastics originate, how they move through freshwater ecosystems, and how they eventually reach the fish we consume is essential for developing informed policies and sustainable solutions,” said the researchers.
With detailed analysis of the samples continuing, the MIT-WPU study seeks to contribute to the growing body of evidence on microplastic contamination in inland freshwater ecosystems and encourage greater scientific attention towards its potential implications for aquatic health, food systems and human well-being.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment