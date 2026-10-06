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Beasty Lux Announces Curated Pet Essentials And Educational Resources For Dog And Cat Owners
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Beasty Lux, an online retailer specializing in products for dogs and cats, is expanding its selection of everyday pet essentials while developing educational resources designed to help pet owners make more informed choices. They offer a curated range of pet products, including toys, grooming tools, beds, collars and feeding accessories.
Beasty Lux's product selection includes grooming, comfort and feeding solutions designed to address common challenges faced by pet owners. Among its featured products is the Pet Grooming and Hair Collection System, a two-in-one grooming device designed to help manage shedding and reduce cleanup. The system features three suction modes and a 2.5-liter collection cup.
The retailer also features products such as the ThermaPet Booster Bed, a slow-feeder dog bowl from Mr. Peanut's and GOOPAWS self-warming cat caves. These products are selected for everyday uses ranging from pet comfort and feeding to grooming and household maintenance. The Mr. Peanut's Silicone Slow Feeder Dog Bowl is designed to turn that rush into a calmer, more engaging routine. Its textured design slows down eating and works with both wet and dry food, so dogs can enjoy a more interactive meal. It's made from non-toxic, BPA- and lead-free silicone that is soft yet firm, and unlike rigid plastic bowls it is shatterproof, durable, and dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.
In addition to its retail catalog, Beasty Lux is developing its editorial platform, A Pet Life, which provides practical information for dog and cat owners. The blog includes multipart series such as Understanding Your Dog and Raising a Happy Dog, covering topics including canine body language, feeding routines and common training mistakes.
The educational content reflects Beasty Lux's broader effort to provide information alongside products. By combining an online retail catalog with accessible pet-care content, the company aims to give pet owners resources they can use beyond individual purchases.
Beasty Lux serves customers across the United States and ships orders nationwide through FedEx, UPS and other established carriers. The company continues to expand its product catalog and pet-care content as it develops its online presence in the pet supply market.
About Beasty Lux
Beasty Lux is an online retailer offering curated pet supplies for dogs and cats, including toys, grooming tools, beds and feeding accessories. The company focuses on trusted, pet-safe products and provides educational content covering everyday pet care through its A Pet Life blog. Beasty Lux serves pet owners across the United States with an emphasis on convenience, product quality and long-term customer relationships. For more information, please visit
Beasty Lux's product selection includes grooming, comfort and feeding solutions designed to address common challenges faced by pet owners. Among its featured products is the Pet Grooming and Hair Collection System, a two-in-one grooming device designed to help manage shedding and reduce cleanup. The system features three suction modes and a 2.5-liter collection cup.
The retailer also features products such as the ThermaPet Booster Bed, a slow-feeder dog bowl from Mr. Peanut's and GOOPAWS self-warming cat caves. These products are selected for everyday uses ranging from pet comfort and feeding to grooming and household maintenance. The Mr. Peanut's Silicone Slow Feeder Dog Bowl is designed to turn that rush into a calmer, more engaging routine. Its textured design slows down eating and works with both wet and dry food, so dogs can enjoy a more interactive meal. It's made from non-toxic, BPA- and lead-free silicone that is soft yet firm, and unlike rigid plastic bowls it is shatterproof, durable, and dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.
In addition to its retail catalog, Beasty Lux is developing its editorial platform, A Pet Life, which provides practical information for dog and cat owners. The blog includes multipart series such as Understanding Your Dog and Raising a Happy Dog, covering topics including canine body language, feeding routines and common training mistakes.
The educational content reflects Beasty Lux's broader effort to provide information alongside products. By combining an online retail catalog with accessible pet-care content, the company aims to give pet owners resources they can use beyond individual purchases.
Beasty Lux serves customers across the United States and ships orders nationwide through FedEx, UPS and other established carriers. The company continues to expand its product catalog and pet-care content as it develops its online presence in the pet supply market.
About Beasty Lux
Beasty Lux is an online retailer offering curated pet supplies for dogs and cats, including toys, grooming tools, beds and feeding accessories. The company focuses on trusted, pet-safe products and provides educational content covering everyday pet care through its A Pet Life blog. Beasty Lux serves pet owners across the United States with an emphasis on convenience, product quality and long-term customer relationships. For more information, please visit
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