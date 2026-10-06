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PNB Felicitates Hockey Olympians & Arjuna Awardees Abhishek And Sukhjeet Singh For Asian Games 2026 Heroics
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 06 October 2026: Punjab National Bank (PNB), India's leading public sector bank, hosted a special felicitation ceremony to honour two of India's hockey stars, Olympian and Arjuna Awardee duo Shri Abhishek and Shri Sukhjeet Singh following their stellar performance at the Asian Games 2026. Both players played instrumental roles in India's gold-medal campaign, from Abhishek's dramatic 60th-minute winner against Pakistan in the semi-finals that sealed India's place in the final, to Sukhjeet Singh's crucial contributions in India's dominant 5–1 victory over Malaysia in the final to secure gold and a direct berth for the LA 2028 Olympics.
Both players are also valued employees of PNB and senior members of the PNB Hockey Team. The bank also runs a dedicated hockey academy to foster and develop grassroots hockey talent across the country.
The ceremony was held at the PNB Corporate Office, Dwarka, Sector 10, New Delhi, where Shri Ashok Chandra, MD & CEO, PNB, felicitated the players. The programme also featured an interactive session with the two hockey champions.
About the Hockey Stars
Shri Abhishek: A Commonwealth Games 2022 Silver Medalist, Asian Games 2022 Gold Medalist, Paris 2024 Olympian, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Gold Medalist, and Player of the Tournament at the Asia Cup 2025, Abhishek has emerged as one of India's most dynamic forwards. His dramatic last-minute goal against Pakistan in the Asian Games 2026 semi-final reaffirmed his reputation as a clutch big-match performer.
Shri Sukhjeet Singh: A Commonwealth Games 2022 Silver Medalist, Asian Games 2022 Gold Medalist, back-to-back Asian Champions Trophy Gold Medalist (2023 and 2024), and Paris 2024 Olympian, Sukhjeet has established himself as a dependable striker for the national team. His brilliant finish to extend India's lead in the Asian Games 2026 semi-final highlighted his consistent scoring ability and impact on the pitch.
Speaking at the felicitation, Shri Ashok Chandra, MD & CEO, PNB, said:“PNB takes immense pride in celebrating the outstanding achievements of our hockey stars. The heroics of Abhishek and Sukhjeet at the Asian Games 2026-especially their incredible contributions in the high-stakes semi-final victory against Pakistan-are a testament to their skill, grit, and dedication to the sport. Their remarkable performances have brought immense glory to Indian hockey and the entire PNB family. We are honoured to felicitate them and reaffirm our commitment to supporting our national game along with other sports.
Both players are also valued employees of PNB and senior members of the PNB Hockey Team. The bank also runs a dedicated hockey academy to foster and develop grassroots hockey talent across the country.
The ceremony was held at the PNB Corporate Office, Dwarka, Sector 10, New Delhi, where Shri Ashok Chandra, MD & CEO, PNB, felicitated the players. The programme also featured an interactive session with the two hockey champions.
About the Hockey Stars
Shri Abhishek: A Commonwealth Games 2022 Silver Medalist, Asian Games 2022 Gold Medalist, Paris 2024 Olympian, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Gold Medalist, and Player of the Tournament at the Asia Cup 2025, Abhishek has emerged as one of India's most dynamic forwards. His dramatic last-minute goal against Pakistan in the Asian Games 2026 semi-final reaffirmed his reputation as a clutch big-match performer.
Shri Sukhjeet Singh: A Commonwealth Games 2022 Silver Medalist, Asian Games 2022 Gold Medalist, back-to-back Asian Champions Trophy Gold Medalist (2023 and 2024), and Paris 2024 Olympian, Sukhjeet has established himself as a dependable striker for the national team. His brilliant finish to extend India's lead in the Asian Games 2026 semi-final highlighted his consistent scoring ability and impact on the pitch.
Speaking at the felicitation, Shri Ashok Chandra, MD & CEO, PNB, said:“PNB takes immense pride in celebrating the outstanding achievements of our hockey stars. The heroics of Abhishek and Sukhjeet at the Asian Games 2026-especially their incredible contributions in the high-stakes semi-final victory against Pakistan-are a testament to their skill, grit, and dedication to the sport. Their remarkable performances have brought immense glory to Indian hockey and the entire PNB family. We are honoured to felicitate them and reaffirm our commitment to supporting our national game along with other sports.
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