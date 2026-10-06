Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Troops In Family Day Celebrations

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Beyond the uniform and demands of duty lies a bond that keeps soldiers together, the spirit of family.

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops serving under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) came together in Kismayo and Dhobley to mark Family Day, providing an opportunity for fellowship, reflection and appreciation of the bonds that unite them while serving away from home.

In Kismayo, the celebration was held at St Michael Catholic Church and was graced by the Deputy Sector 2 Commander, Colonel Daniel Musau. The occasion brought troops together in an atmosphere of fellowship, providing a moment to step away from routine operational responsibilities and reflect on the importance of unity and mutual support.

The celebrations featured a sermon centred on faith, gratitude and togetherness, reminding troops that the demands of military service are strengthened by the bonds they build with one another. The occasion also provided an opportunity for personnel to appreciate their shared experiences and reaffirm their commitment to supporting one another in the course of duty.

A similar celebration was held at St Michael Catholic Church in Dhobley, where troops and civilian staff from Dhobley Main Operating Base gathered for fellowship and a shared luncheon.

The occasion was graced by the Commander, Dhobley Main Operating Base, Colonel Paul Nalimo, who joined the troops in celebrating the spirit of unity and belonging within the KDF family.

The Family Day celebrations in Kismayo and Dhobley offered troops a valuable opportunity to strengthen camaraderie, reflect on their shared journey and celebrate the sense of family that remains an important source of strength during deployment.

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