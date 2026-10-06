Egypt: President El-Sisi Arrives In Seoul At The Start Of State Visit To The Republic Of Korea

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This evening, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi arrived at Seoul Air Base at the start of his state visit to the Republic of Korea.

Upon his arrival, the President was received by the Korean Minister of Environment, the Director of Protocol, Egypt's Ambassador in Seoul Hazem Zaki, along with members of the Egyptian Embassy.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.