Egypt: President El-Sisi Arrives In Seoul At The Start Of State Visit To The Republic Of Korea
Download logo
This evening, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi arrived at Seoul Air Base at the start of his state visit to the Republic of Korea.
Upon his arrival, the President was received by the Korean Minister of Environment, the Director of Protocol, Egypt's Ambassador in Seoul Hazem Zaki, along with members of the Egyptian Embassy.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment