African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Has Arrived In The Republic Of Mauritius To Attend The Official Launch Of The Africa Credit Rating Agency (Afcra)
H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, has arrived in the Republic of Mauritius to attend the official launch of the Africa Credit Rating Agency (#AfCRA), scheduled to take place tomorrow.
The Chairperson was received upon arrival at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport by H.E. Ms. Jyoti Jeetun, Minister of Financial Services and Economic Planning of the Republic of Mauritius.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).
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