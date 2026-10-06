Zambia: Government Commits K3 Million To Kwilimuna Youth Resource Centre

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Government has committed K3 million towards the completion of the Kwilimuna Youth Resource Centre in Mpongwe, with plans to further develop the facility into a space where young people can access skills training, sports, arts and recreational activities.

The investment is expected to support the completion of the Centre and create a stronger foundation for expanding youth services and opportunities in the area.

Speaking on the development, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts, Mr. Kangwa Chileshe, said the Centre should, once completed, be enhanced with appropriate spaces for sports and arts.

Mr. Chileshe also proposed that Kwilimuna be developed as a model Youth Resource Centre that could help demonstrate what is possible when government, communities and partners invest in youth facilities.

He said the Centre could provide a practical example of the transformation that can be achieved, showing the situation before investment and the improvements that follow.

The model could also be used to engage potential partners to consider supporting the development of other Youth Resource Centres across the country.

The broader aim is to ensure that Youth Resource Centres provide young people with access to skills development, youth services and safe spaces for recreation and personal development.

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