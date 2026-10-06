14 In-House Counsel Begin Chips General Counsel Boot Camp

From top left to bottom right: Elana Beale, Rebecca Carrizosa, Kimberly Eckhart, Shaunicie Fielder, Julie Glasser, Shannon King, Tenley Krueger, Kristin Lamb, Michelle Morin, Radha Murphy, Petra Scamborova, Beverly Shin, Vandya Swaminathan, and Heather Yo

Fourteen top in-house counsel will begin the 2026-2027 ChIPs Network General Counsel Boot Camp, a 12-month learning and networking experience.

- Monica Phillips, ChIPs director of learning, content and DEI

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fourteen top in-house counsel will begin the 2026-2027 ChIPs Network General Counsel Boot Camp, a 12-month learning and networking experience, with an in-person session October 21, prior to the ChIPs Global Summit 2026 in Los Angeles.

The women participating in the program designed for lawyers who aspire to be general counsel are:

Elana Beale

Senior Vice President, Legal – Head of Litigation & Investigations, Optimum Communications

Rebecca (Becky) Carrizosa

Senior Assistant General Counsel, Litigation, Micron Technology

Kimberly Eckhart

Principal Counsel and Senior Manager, Apple Inc.

Shaunicie Fielder

Deputy General Counsel, Dropbox

Julie Glasser

Formerly Senior Vice President, Corporate Law and Strategic Operations, Vera Therapeutics

Shannon King

Vice President, Senior Associate General Counsel, Williams-Sonoma

Tenley Krueger

Vice President, Global Intellectual Property, Technip Energies

Kristin Lamb

Head of Intellectual Property, Eight Sleep Inc.

Michelle Morin

Managing Counsel, Litigation Group, Oracle

Radha Murphy

Vice President, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Petra Scamborova

Executive Director, Assistant General Counsel, Regeneron

Beverly Shin

Group Vice President, Assistant General Counsel - IP & Marketing, Beachbody LLC, dba BODi

Vandya L. Swaminathan

Associate General Counsel, Avegant Corp.

Heather Yohn

Senior Associate General Counsel, Pindrop Security Inc.

"The General Counsel Boot Camp is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for women ready to step into the top legal role in their organizations," said program designer Monica Phillips, ChIPs director of learning, content and DEI. "It's built for leaders who are 12 to 24 months from a general counsel seat, and it combines practical experience, mentorship and networking. But what truly sets it apart is the cohort itself. These women become lasting friends mentors and a built in support system. They celebrate each other's wins and carry each other through hard moments."

Of the 57 participants from cohorts 1 to 4, 33 have been promoted, including nine who moved into general counsel roles and five into Chief IP roles, she noted.

Phillips also congratulated members of the graduating 2025-2026 cohort: Betul Ayranci of FOX Sports, Sara Barnhart of Cox Enterprises, Evelyn Chang of 10x Genomics, Tara Clothier of EssilorLuxottica, Carolyn Eckart of Abbott Laboratories, Heba Hamouda of Apple, Mehrin Kehoe of Paychex, Jamie Kitano of Electra Therapeutics, Rachel MacGuire of Oracle, Alyssa Sandrowitz of Honeywell Aerospace, Kate Smith of Google, Michelle Trapani of Oracle, Laura Vega of Terumo Neuro, Kimberly Woodward of Overjet and Erika Yawger of Apple.

The ChIPs General Counsel Bootcamp is made possible through a generous grant from ChIPs Board Chair Dorian Daley.

“Our Boot Camp nurtures participants' professional development, personal growth and meaningful connections with other leaders, all critical to their ability to shape their futures and, more important than ever, the future of IP law, policy and technology,” said ChIPs Executive Director Joan Toth.“We're grateful for Dorian Daley's vision, unwavering support of our mission and commitment to gender equity.”

Along with the October 21 kickoff in Los Angeles, Boot Camp participants will meet March 9-11, 2027, in San Francisco; July 20-22, 2027 in Chicago; and October 13, 2027, in Los Angeles prior to the 2027 ChIPs Global Summit.

About ChIPs Network

ChIPs is a nonprofit professional organization that advances and connects women in technology, law and policy. We accelerate innovation through diversity of thought, participation and engagement.

Olivia Moorer

ChIPs Network

+1 773-750-1798

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