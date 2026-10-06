Michael Tease, President Estates Division

- Charlotte Christian, Founder ATHENS, AL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Summit Family Law P.C. is pleased to announce that Michael Tease has joined the firm as President of the Estates Division.With advanced training in estate and business planning, Michael brings legal expertise and executive leadership to complex estate planning, organizational, financial, and strategic challenges. His experience is grounded in a deep personal commitment to helping clients navigate life's most complex transitions.Michael earned a Bachelor of Science from the United States Military Academy at West Point, an MBA from Saint Joseph's University, a Juris Doctor from Birmingham School of Law, and an LL.M. in Elder Law & Estate Planning from Western New England University. He is also a graduate of Elder Law College.Throughout his career, Michael has guided large teams through growth, integration, and restructuring initiatives that protected enterprise value and accelerated profitability. Summit Family Law looks forward to the contributions Michael will make through his commitment to building high-performance cultures, aligning incentives with outcomes, and driving lasting transformation.

Charlotte Christian

Summit Family Law

+1 256-434-1372

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Summit Family Law P.C. Welcomes Michael Tease as President of the Estates Division News Provided By Summit Family Law October 06, 2026, 18:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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