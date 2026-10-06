Locked In A New Weekly Program Creates Space For Candid Conversations About The Black Male Experience

Locked In Host and Crew

The Locked In Podcast Radio and Visual Show will premiere Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at 10 a.m. on PowerBlendz 99.8 FM

- KingTruATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Created by King TrU Sedgwick, talent manager, CEO and executive producer, **Locked In Podcast Radio and Visual Show** is centered on one thing: candid conversations with Black men about life as they experience it.Locked In creates a space where Black men from different generations and walks of life can speak openly about identity, relationships, fatherhood, family, ambition, success, setbacks, mental and emotional well-being, expectations, community and the realities that come with navigating the world as a Black man.Rather than simply talking *about* Black men, Locked In gives Black men the opportunity to speak for themselves.Each week, the show will move beyond surface-level conversation to explore the experiences that shape Black men personally, professionally and culturally. Guests and panelists will share their stories, perspectives, lessons learned and, at times, differing opinions. The goal is not for every voice to agree, but to create room for authentic dialogue.The program will also bring an intergenerational perspective to the conversation. Men at different stages of life will have an opportunity to discuss how views on manhood, relationships, careers, family, responsibility and success have evolved-and where common ground remains.While the conversations are centered on Black men, Locked In is designed for a broader audience as well. Women, families and communities are invited to listen, learn and gain greater insight into the thoughts, pressures, aspirations and experiences of the Black men in their lives.The **Locked In Podcast Radio and Visual Show** will premiere **Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at 10 a.m. on PowerBlendz 99.8 FM**, broadcasting to 192 countries. The show will air every Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m.The featured lineup includes:Daryl“D.C.” Chambers - model, Country Wayne skits actor and spokespersonDev the Actor - actor, trainer and coachDon Don - actor and directorLayven Vito - actor, music artist and influencerKingston St. John Ester - modelPhavor Sedgewick - child actor and junior entrepreneurKing TrU Sedgwick - talent manager, CEO, creator and executive producerWillie D. Davis IV - actor, motivational speaker and guest panel memberThrough personal stories, shared experiences and candid exchanges, **Locked In** seeks to create meaningful conversations that reflect the complexity of Black men-not simply how they are perceived, but how they see themselves, their families, their relationships, their ambitions and their place in the world.**Tune in Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at 10 a.m. and every Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. on PowerBlendz 99.8 FM.**Media inquiries, interview requests and sponsorship opportunities:King TrUSedgewick678 768 0571...

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"Locked In" A New Weekly Program Creates Space for Candid Conversations About the Black Male Experience News Provided By DreamSpireTV October 06, 2026, 18:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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