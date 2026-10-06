Disability Attorney Marc Whitehead Highlights Challenges Facing Workers With Chronic Pain And Disability Claims

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Marc Whitehead & Associates Raises Awareness of the Challenges Facing Americans Living and Working with Chronic Pain

- Marc Whitehead, Founding Partner, Marc Whitehead & AssociatesHOUSTON,, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chronic pain can create significant barriers to employment for Americans living with disabling conditions. Disability attorney Marc Whitehead discusses how chronic pain and other invisible conditions can affect an individual's ability to work, and the documentation involved in disability claims.“Some of the most disabling medical conditions are also some of the least visible,” said Marc Whitehead, founding partner of Marc Whitehead & Associates.“Someone may look perfectly healthy while dealing with pain every day that makes it extremely difficult, or impossible, to continue doing their job. The disability system requires evidence, which is why documentation of both the condition and its functional impact can be so important.”Long-Term Disability: Proving Chronic Pain: Chronic pain can accompany a wide range of medical conditions and injuries. In disability claims, a diagnosis alone may not fully demonstrate the extent to which a condition limits an individual's ability to work.Medical records can therefore play an important role in documenting not only a person's diagnosis and treatment, but also the functional limitations associated with the condition.Those limitations can include difficulty sitting or standing for extended periods, walking, lifting, concentrating, maintaining regular attendance or completing tasks consistently.“People often become accustomed to describing their pain in a few words because they've been living with it for years,” Whitehead said.“But in a disability claim, the details matter. How does the condition affect your workday? How frequently do symptoms interfere with your ability to function? What happens on your worst days? Those are important parts of the story.”Depending on an individual's circumstances, employment history and insurance coverage, disability benefits may include Social Security Disability Insurance or benefits available through a long-term disability insurance policy. Disabling Conditions and Disability Claims.Whitehead says one of the broader challenges surrounding chronic pain is that the severity of a person's symptoms may not always be apparent to employers, coworkers or even family members.For individuals whose conditions prevent them from maintaining employment, documenting the connection between their medical condition and their functional limitations can become an important part of the disability claims process.ABOUT MARC WHITEHEAD & ASSOCIATESMarc Whitehead & Associates is a national disability law firm representing individuals in Social Security Disability, long-term disability insurance and veterans' disability matters. Founding attorney Marc Whitehead has practiced disability law for more than 30 years and is Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and Social Security Disability Law by the National Board of Trial Advocacy.For more information, visit or call 866-753-6383.

Bianca Bucaram

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Disability Attorney Marc Whitehead Highlights Challenges Facing Workers with Chronic Pain and Disability Claims News Provided By THE BUCARAM PUBLIC RELATIONS Group October 06, 2026, 18:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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