SIGNALFLARE AI NAMES ROBERT PETERSON CRO TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF AI-POWERED DECISION INTELLIGENCE IN RESTAURANTS

Robert Peterson, SignalFlare AI CRO

- Mike LukianoffNEW. YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SignalFlare AI today named restaurant technology veteran Robert Peterson as Chief Revenue Officer. Peterson will oversee sales, marketing, and partnerships as the company scales its AI-powered decision intelligence platform.“Robert knows how to scale technology across the restaurant industry. He's done it many times.” said Mike Lukianoff, CEO of SignalFlare.“His experience at tech powerhouses NCR, PAR, Qu, and Oracle will accelerate our go-to-market efforts.”Peterson has spent more than two decades helping restaurant brands and their technology partners unlock value from transaction data. Most recently, he served as Area Vice President at Oracle Restaurants, where he brought digital transaction platforms to restaurant brands across North America. His expertise spans interoperability, open APIs, data standards, scalable adoption, and organizational change-capabilities that will help SignalFlare simplify integration and expand its impact. He serves on the Restaurant Technology Network (RTN) Vendor Advisory Council and was named an RTN Industry Champion in 2024 for his contributions to industry-defining restaurant data standards.Founded in 2023 to bring decision intelligence to restaurants, SignalFlare won Snowflake's Startup Challenge in 2024, selected from more than 1,100 global entries. Since then, the company has evolved from a platform focused on price optimization into the leader in agentic decision intelligence for the restaurant industry. In March 2026, SignalFlare launched Navigator at the Multi-Unit Restaurant Technology Conference' AI Summit. Navigator combines a proprietary contextual data set (mobile device data, credit card panel data, competitive item pricing, and hyperlocal economics) with each client's own data to reveal the causes that POS data alone cannot explain. Built on a semantic layer and ontology, SignalFlare orchestrates 157 large language and frontier AI models to turn probabilistic AI into consistent, deterministic answers operators can trust.“For two decades, I have helped this industry collect and connect its transaction data to understand what happened in the business,” Peterson said.“But that was never enough. Operators always asked, 'What do I do with that insight?' SignalFlare provides the why, and what to do about it. We're creating an entirely new category for restaurants: decision intelligence.”ABOUT SIGNALFLARE AISignalFlare is a decision intelligence platform for restaurants. By combining statistics, data science, artificial intelligence, and industry expertise, SignalFlare helps clients accelerate time to value and turn complex data into smarter business decisions. Learn more at

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SIGNALFLARE AI NAMES ROBERT PETERSON CRO TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF AI-POWERED DECISION INTELLIGENCE IN RESTAURANTS News Provided By SignalFlare October 06, 2026, 18:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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