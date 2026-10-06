Tells To Attend Lead-To-Customer Conference 2026 In Nashville

Tells will attend Lead-to-Customer Conference 2026, October 12-13 at Category 10 in Nashville. Illustrative product visual.

Illustrative SMS, RCS and AI messaging concept for permission-based follow-up and customer conversations.

The enterprise messaging provider will join conversations on SMS, RCS and the operational gap between lead capture and customer conversion.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tells, an enterprise messaging platform, today announced that its team will attend the Lead-to-Customer Conference 2026, held October 12-13 at Category 10 in Nashville.

The conference brings together RevOps professionals, sales operations leaders, and senior performance marketers to discuss lead quality, speed-to-contact, AI, consent and trust, attribution, and handoffs. The agenda includes discussion of RCS cadences as a follow-up channel, a topic central to Tells's product approach.

Tells provides enterprise high-volume messaging through SMS, RCS, and AI SMS and voice agents. The platform integrates with existing systems through a REST API, webhooks, and CRM integrations, enabling teams to build permission-based follow-up workflows that move leads from first contact to human conversation without losing speed or context.

The company's focus at the conference is on three operational problems that affect lead conversion after initial inquiry: slow follow-up, disconnected handoffs between automated systems and human representatives, and the challenge of maintaining consent and trust across messaging channels.

Speed-to-contact is an operational priority for RevOps and sales operations teams because the interval between a lead's initial inquiry and the first meaningful contact shapes the likelihood of a productive conversation. For operators, that means evaluating how messaging connects to lead capture, qualification and the point at which a person should take over.

Human handoffs are the second focus. Tells's approach separates the work that automation is suited for, fast acknowledgment and initial engagement, from the work that requires human judgment, relationship building, and closing. The company will discuss how messaging infrastructure and CRM integrations can fit into an operator's existing follow-up process.

Consent and trust are also central to the discussion. Operators remain responsible for obtaining appropriate consent and honoring recipient preferences and opt-outs. Richer messaging experiences do not remove those responsibilities.

"Fast follow-up works best when permission, message relevance and a clear path to a real person are built into the same workflow," said David Schlaegel, Co-Founder of Tells.

To learn more about Tells or request a demo, visit .

About Tells

Tells provides enterprise high-volume SMS and RCS messaging, AI SMS and voice agents, REST API access, webhooks and CRM integrations. Its services support business messaging and follow-up workflows.

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Silas

Tells

(657) 777-5352

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