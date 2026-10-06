Mohammed Bin Rashid Leadership Forum Rescheduled To October 13 In Dubai

The Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum has been rescheduled to October 13 at the Dubai World Trade Center, bringing together 1,000 government and private sector leaders, senior decision-makers, global experts, and academics. The forum was initially slated to begin on September 23.

Organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development (MBRCLD), the annual forum will focus on leadership and management practices, the future of institutional leadership and ways to enhance organizational performance. The forum will also highlight a number of future initiatives and projects in Dubai, alongside the emirate's development vision and strategic directions.

A key highlight of this year's forum will be the presentation of the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Medal to the selected Director-General. The medal is the highest accolade within the Government of Dubai.

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The medal was launched during the previous edition of the forum by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai. It aims to develop government leaders and empower second-tier leadership to support sustained excellence in government work.

The forum will feature panel discussions, specialized workshops, and keynote addresses examining how institutions can adapt to rapid changes in the workplace.

Discussions will also focus on the role of modern technologies and artificial intelligence in strengthening decision-making and improving operational efficiency, as well as developing more agile management models that can respond to changing conditions and emerging opportunities.

The program will include Strategic Leadership Majlis meetings bringing together leaders from different sectors in Dubai. These will include the Future Economy Majlis, Future Cities Leadership Majlis and New Global Narrative Majlis.

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