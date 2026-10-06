'I See In Hamdan Your Mercy For People': Dubai Ruler Says Sheikh Rashid's Legacy Lives On

Thirty-six years after the death of his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum says the lessons of his childhood continue to guide Dubai, from the way it is governed to the dreams of its next generation.

In a deeply personal letter to his late father, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the Dubai Ruler reflected on the man who was his“first teacher, first leader and first inspiration”.

Published as part of his reflections titled Life Taught Me, Part Two, The Liquid, the letter offers a glimpse into the values Sheikh Mohammed says he learned from his father - patience, planning, responsibility, humility and, above all, a commitment to people.

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He remembered how his father would begin his days early, believing the quiet hours of dawn were the "best time for making decisions, reflection, and following up on... important projects".

"My father taught me good planning, foresight, avoiding waste, and utilizing resources - however scarce - to maximise the impact on the country and its people," wrote Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

He also recalled lessons in making the most of limited resources and planning for the future, but said one principle stood above the rest.

“My father taught me that credibility with partners, companies, banks, institutions, and governments is Dubai's true currency,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote, stressing that it was never something to be compromised. "There will be no leniency for anyone who tries to undermine it."

For Sheikh Mohammed, the letter is not simply a look back at the past. He writes of seeing his father everywhere in the Dubai of today. "I see you every day in Dubai - in its streets, its projects, its ports, its markets, in its spirit, its tolerance, and in the dreams of its generations."

"You are present in the prayers of its people, the dignity of its citizens, the simplicity of its inhabitants, and the greatness of its achievements."

“My father and leader... Every achievement realised after you carries something of you,” he wrote, describing every new dream pursued by Dubai as an extension of his father's own dreams.

Perhaps the most personal part of the letter comes when Sheikh Mohammed imagines what his father would think of his grandchildren,

"If only you could see your grandchildren today, my father..." Sheikh Mohammed wrote.

Looking at his son, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Dubai Ruler said he sees the same passion for new beginnings, enthusiasm for big ideas and closeness to people that he remembers in his father.

"I used to see you, my father, on your travels, always carrying a small compass to guide you to the direction of prayer. I follow Hamdan and see in him your closeness to people, your simplicity with creation, and your mercy towards the people of Dubai," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"I follow Hamdan and I see in him Rashid's spirit, Rashid's tolerance, and Rashid's heart," the Dubai Ruler added.

He sees the same legacy in his other sons. In Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, the Dubai Ruler said he sees his father's quiet strength. "If you saw Maktoum, my father, you would see him like you... a man of few words, deep thought, and great achievement."

And in Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, he sees“a heart like yours”, carrying the concerns of the nation and its message.

“Your influence on them has spread, Father, as far as the light of dawn spreads in the sky, and as the energy of life flows through the earth,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote.

The image of a compass becomes a powerful metaphor for the guidance Sheikh Rashid left behind.

“I wanted to tell you, Father, that your compass is still with us,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote, saying it continues to guide Dubai, define its path and preserve the direction his father set for the emirate.

He said that legacy can be seen in the way Dubai serves its people, builds new projects, welcomes those with dreams and develops services for citizens and residents.

"The compass is still with us, Father. We remember the good done for people as you commanded us, we rule with justice as you advised us, and we show mercy to people as you guided us," the Dubai Ruler said, adding: "The compass is still with us, Father, in supporting our merchants, raising the level of our dreams, and building the glory of our country.

Sheikh Mohammed said, during his journey over six decades, life has taught him much. "But I have learned the greatest and most important lessons from you."

Sheikh Mohammed

"I learned that there is no place for arrogance, nor for whims or neglecting duties, and may God have no mercy on my father... that noble and honorable man. For ignoring the people's demands," Sheikh Mohammed wrote.

Sheikh Mohammed also added that his father taught him that a man's word is his honour and that there is little place for hypocrisy, empty claims of knowledge or flattery.

"You are still present with us... through your thoughts, your ideas, your values, your morals, and your descendants. You are still present with us... and you will remain.

And when it came to faith, Sheikh Mohammed said his father taught him that religion is rooted in love, mercy, tolerance and understanding - and that true generosity lies in honouring others rather than looking down on them.

The letter closes with another lesson that captures the quiet character Sheikh Mohammed remembers in his father.

“I learned from my father that a leader does not raise his voice,” he wrote.

He remembered the calmness of Sheikh Rashid's voice, the simplicity of his manner and the depth of his gaze.

And in that quiet strength, Sheikh Mohammed said, he learned that greatness does not require much noise.

Sheikh Hamdan

Sheikh Hamdan remembers his grandfather

Sheikh Hamdan also paid tribute to his grandfather, remembering Sheikh Rashid as a pioneering leader whose vision helped shape modern Dubai.

“On the thirty-sixth anniversary of the passing of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, we recall the journey of the founder of modern Dubai, the father of its people, and the architect of its renaissance,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote.

He described his grandfather as a partner of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in establishing the UAE and a leader whose vision was ahead of its time.

Sheikh Rashid, he said, turned ambitious ideas into landmark projects through hands-on work and meticulous follow-up.

"Rashid bin Saeed departed with his body, but the impact of his giving and his pioneering thought remains present in Dubai's journey and all its successes and achievements," he said.

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