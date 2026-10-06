Fifth Michelin Guide Sees 2 Dubai Restaurants Retain 'Extraordinary' 3 Stars

Two exceptional restaurants in Dubai retained their three Michelin stars at the fifth edition of the Michelin Guide - a feat described as“extraordinary” by the host.

In a glittering and glamorous ceremony held at the Atlantis, the Royal, European restaurant FZN by Bjorn Frantzen and homegrown eatery Tresind Studio retained their stars.

Last year, Tresind Studio became the first and only Indian restaurant in the world to have three Michelin stars.

Meanwhile, another homegrown eatery, Orfali Bros was presented with two Michelin stars. The restaurant, which started off its Michelin journey being recognised as a Bib Gourmand, was recognised for“cooking that celebrates its roots” and for their“growing refinement”.

Speaking at the event, Mohammed Orfali dedicated the win to young Arab chefs.“What a moment it is for us,” he said, on stage with his brothers Wassim and Omar to collect the coveted two-Michelin starred jacket, adding that the win was an example of Dubai-it.

Three stars is the highest recognition awarded by the Michelin Guide and there are approximately only 140 restaurants across the world which has this distinction.

Here is the full list of restaurants on the guide this year:

Three stars - Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey

1. FZN by by Bjorn Frantzen

2. Trèsind Studio

Two stars - Excellent cooking, worth a detour

1. Il Ristorante- Niko Romito (retained)

2. Row on 45 (retained)

3. STAY by Yannick Alléno (retained)

4. Orfali Bros (new)

One Michelin star retaining

1. 11 Woodfire (retained)

2. Al Munataha (retained)

3. Avatara (retained)

4. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal (retained)

5. Hakkasan Dubai (retained)

6. Hoseki (retained)

7. Jamavar (retained)

8. Manao (retained)

9. Moonrise (retained)

10. Ossiano (retained)

11. Smoked Room (retained)

12. Tasca by Jose Avillez (retained)

13. Birch (new)

14. Kigo (new)

Birch was recognised for its "true culinary journey" and immaculate open kitchen, with inspectors particularly taken by the Uzbek tomatoes. Kigo earned praise for Japanese tradition and seasonality, with inspectors admiring the "subtle sense of theatre" in its service.

Over the course of the evening, several special awards were also handed out. The chef of Kigo, Akinori Tanigawa also scooped the Michelin Guide Service Award for what inspectors described as a "smooth and elegant service that ended with the most heartfelt farewells ever experienced".

Speaking in Japanese, Chef Akinori explained their approach: "Hospitality is omotenashi - the guest feels genuinely cared for, not full just with food but with happiness."

The Sommelier Award was presented to Ninad Jani of Avatara, recognised for his "approachable, relaxed style" and innovative approach to wine selection. The Young Chef Award went to Remy Marquignon of Ossiano, who took leadership of the kitchen and "infused his personality" while preserving its spirit.

A total of 22 restaurants received Bib Gourmand recognition - awarded for quality cooking at a value point - with four new entries joining 18 returning. New entries included Middle Child, S.E.A. Bistrot, Three Bros, and Yubi Dubai, where inspectors noted: "Once you start tasting, you just eat more and more and more."

Thirteen new restaurants joined the Michelin recognised guide, including Barrafina Dubai, Carbone Dubai, China Tang Dubai, and Window, which received the Michelin Guide Opening of the Year Award.

Window's chef Gonzalo Platero was recognised for bringing "real character" to the Al Serkal Avenue spot, with inspectors praising the intimate setting, woodfire dishes, and natural ingredients.

The Michelin Guide Exceptional Cocktail Award went to Zahra Erfanian Azmoodeh of Carbone, recognised for managing classic cocktails that "perfectly complement the restaurant's old school charm".

The Michelin Guide Dubai 2026 selection at a glance:

Three Stars: 2 Restaurants Two Stars: 4 Restaurants One Star: 14 Restaurants Bib Gourmand: 22 Restaurants Michelin-Selected Restaurants: 80 Restaurants Total Selection: 122 Restaurants Total Newly Added In This Edition: 19

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