Innovation City And EMB Global At AI Everything Abu Dhabi 2026

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The next chapter of the UAE's AI story will not be written only in its largest cities. This week, Ras Al Khaimah's Innovation City brings that message to the capital, joining partner EMB Global at AI Everything Abu Dhabi 2026.

The two are exhibiting together at the summit, which runs on October 6 and 7 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The event brings together founders, investors, enterprise leaders and government officials around sovereign AI, agentic systems, infrastructure and real-world applications. These themes are shaping how the region will work, govern and compete in the decade ahead.

Innovation City arrives with a clear proposition. As the UAE's premier AI-powered free zone, it is more than a place to register a company. It is the ground on which the next generation of AI-driven businesses is being built. At stand CC-A70 in Hall 1, the Innovation City team will introduce visitors to an ecosystem designed to take companies from setup to scale. That ecosystem includes licensing, infrastructure and a growing community spanning AI, Web3, gaming, health technology and beyond.

EMB Global, an enterprise AI company with offices in Innovation City, is one of the free zone's partners on AI and agentic systems. The company will demonstrate how AI agents can be integrated into an organisation's existing operations, working on top of the systems businesses already rely on.

Together, the two point to where the region is heading. The first wave of AI in the Gulf was defined by pilots, proofs of concept and bold announcements. The next wave will be defined by execution. In that wave, intelligent systems become part of how organisations run every day, rather than experiments on the side.

That shift is creating room for new centres of gravity, and Ras Al Khaimah is one of them. It is an emirate where companies can build, test and grow AI businesses with the agility of a free zone and the ambition of a nation that has placed AI at the centre of its future.

For Innovation City, AI Everything is a stage to show what Ras Al Khaimah is building and the companies building it alongside the free zone. For EMB Global, it is a moment to show that agentic AI is already moving into production across the UAE, with Ras Al Khaimah part of that story.

As the UAE's AI economy matures, the question is no longer whether the technology will transform how work gets done, but where that transformation will be built. Ras Al Khaimah is ready to be part of the answer.

Visitors can find Innovation City and EMB Global at stand CC-A70, Hall 1, throughout the two-day event.