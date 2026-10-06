Deepseek To Raise At Least $12 Billion In Tencent-Backed Funding
Chinese battery maker CATL and Tencent Holdings have committed among the largest amounts in the current funding round, the report said.Recommended For You
DeepSeek initially sought about 50 billion yuan but investor demand exceeded expectations following the successful launch of its latest AI model, Bloomberg News said, adding that the final tally could approach 100 billion yuan.
DeepSeek, Tencent and CATL did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
DeepSeek recently partnered with Huawei Technologies to develop programming tools optimised for Huawei's Ascend AI chips, highlighting China's push to reduce reliance on Nvidia's AI ecosystem.
Last month, the company released its latest model, DeepSeek-V4.1-Flash, and said it was designed for greater capability, faster inference, higher throughput and scaling to larger models.
DeepSeek had hired CITIC Securities to prepare for a potential STAR Market initial public offering, though the timing, valuation and fundraising size remain undecided, Reuters reported last month.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment