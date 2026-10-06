Saudi Energy Minister Says Oil Pumped Through East-West Pipeline Reached 5.8 Million Barrels
Oil flows through the Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline have not been interrupted, a source told Reuters on Monday, following media reports of a recent disruption and amid hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthis.Recommended For You
Saudi Arabia restarted operations at the East-West Pipeline, three sources briefed on the matter said, after drone attacks, which Saudi Arabia has blamed on Iraqi militias, forced the kingdom to shut the pipeline on September 11 and halted crude loadings at Yanbu.
Since the US-Israeli war on Iran disrupted oil flows from Saudi Arabia and its Gulf neighbours through the Strait of Hormuz, Riyadh has been using the pipeline to reroute around 4 million barrels per day, equivalent to about 4% of global supply, to Yanbu.
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