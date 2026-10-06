Dubai Moves To Fast-Track Perishable Food Shipments Amid Port Delays

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation and Dubai Chambers have stepped up coordination with fruit and vegetable traders to address operational and logistics challenges arising from regional disruptions and ensure the continued flow of food supplies into Dubai.

A Fruits and Vegetables Traders Stakeholders Meeting was held at Pcfc headquarters in Mina Rashid, bringing together representatives of the emirate's fruit and vegetable trade, government entities and logistics partners to assess the impact of regional disruptions on shipping movements and food supply chains.

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The meeting was chaired by Abdulla Bin Damithan, Chairman of Pcfc, and attended by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; Abdulla Al Hashmi, Global Chief Operating Officer – JAFZA | DP World Parks and Economic Zones; and Dr Abdulla Al Ghafri, Deputy CEO of the Dubai Economic Security Centre.

Participants reviewed the coordinated measures implemented by Dubai's government and logistics entities to maintain the smooth flow of food and essential goods and support price stability in local markets.

Priority for perishable shipments

Bin Damithan said delays in vessel berthing at some regional ports are reducing the shelf life of fresh produce, making timely handling a priority.

“Pcfc, through Dubai Ports Authority and in coordination with terminal operators, will give clear priority to perishable food shipments at our ports,” he said.

He added that PCFC has an independent mechanism to review disputed charges and has dedicated channels on the Dubai Trade platform for transparent disclosure of charges and for receiving complaints, helping address unjustified increases.

Bin Damithan highlighted the central role of Dubai's ports in supporting the food trade.

“Pcfc is not separate from this sector. Our ports are part of the pulse of this trade and a vital gateway for goods,” he said.

He added that Pcfc's understanding of the sector and its operational needs strengthens its ability to respond effectively and adapt quickly as conditions change.

General cargo volumes at Mina Hamriyah Port exceeded 436,000 tones in 2025, while the port receives more than 700,000 head of livestock annually.

Mina Rashid has also recorded a significant increase in general food cargo, reaching 25,618 tones so far in 2026, compared with 20,547 tones in 2024. Vessel calls have doubled to around 600.

Private-public coordination

Lootah said public-private partnerships remain an important factor in supporting Dubai's business community and strengthening supply-chain resilience.

“We engage directly with fruits and vegetables traders to understand the challenges facing their businesses, and work with the relevant authorities to find practical solutions that facilitate shipping movements and support continuity of supply,” he said.

He said the meeting would help translate traders' feedback into clear priorities for the Joint Follow-up Committee, supporting supply-chain resilience and food availability in Dubai's markets.

Joint committee to address traders' concerns

The meeting discussed key challenges facing traders, including vessel waiting times at some regional ports, higher shipping and trucking costs, and demurrage charges.

Following the discussions, Bin Damithan directed the formation of a Joint Follow-up Committee chaired by Capt. Ibrahim AlBlooshi, Executive Director of Dubai Ports Authority, with participation from fruit and vegetable traders and relevant government entities.

The committee will meet regularly and develop executive action plans addressing vessel berthing and discharge priorities, shipping charges and trucking issues.

Customs facilitation measures

PCFC also reviewed measures introduced by Dubai Customs to facilitate the movement of goods through land and air routes.

The measures include extending the customs suspension period by an additional 120 days, temporarily facilitating instalment payments of customs duties due on import declarations, reducing penalties related to customs cases by 80 per cent, and adjusting the duty exemption threshold for e-commerce shipments.

The initiatives generated AED 134 million in additional trade value and approximately 60,000 tones in additional fruit and vegetable trade volume during May and June 2026 compared with March and April 2026.

More than 112,000 declarations were processed through the Green Corridor during March and April 2026.

At the close of the meeting, participants reaffirmed that close cooperation between the public and private sectors reflects Dubai's proactive approach to addressing emerging challenges.

They said the coordinated response would strengthen the readiness of the food security ecosystem, support continuity of supply and reinforce Dubai's position as a global hub for trade and logistics.

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