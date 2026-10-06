Smriti Mandhana Named India Women's Cricket Team Captain After Harmanpreet Kaur Quits

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) India's cricket board on Tuesday named Smriti Mandhana as the new captain of the women's team after Harmanpreet Kaur resigned from the job earlier in the day.

The 37-year-old Kaur, who recently led India to an Asian Games gold medal in Japan, had captained the team to their first women's global title at last year's ODI World Cup.

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Mandhana, 30, has been the backbone of India's batting in recent years and played a key part in the Asian Games victory, including a stellar 45-ball 79 in the final against Sri Lanka.

"To be given the responsibility of leading India is a very special honour," Mandhana said in a statement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"Representing India has always meant a great deal to me, and to now have the opportunity to lead the team is something I will value deeply."

Mandhana, a swashbuckling left-handed opener, has played nine Tests, 120 ODIs and 179 T20s for India since her debut in the white-ball format in 2013.

"The BCCI has full confidence in Smriti and I am sure she will approach this role with the same commitment and professionalism that she has shown throughout her career," BCCI president Mithun Manhas said.

Earlier Kaur stepped down from the role through a social media post on Tuesday morning.

"This is not an easy decision," Kaur wrote.

"It carries years of memories, emotions, sacrifices, and moments that will stay with me for the rest of my life," she said.

"I have given everything I had to this team and to Indian women's cricket -- my blood, my sweat, my time, and many times, a part of my own game and personal ambitions."

However, Kaur indicated she would continue to play.

"Captaincy ends. The journey continues," she said.

Kaur's role as leader was first questioned after India's second successive group-stage exit from the T20 World Cup in June.

Her leadership also came up for discussion at a review meeting held by the BCCI on Monday, local media reports said.

Kaur led India in five Tests, 51 ODIs and 155 T20Is.

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