Mcilroy's UAE Double Raises Prospect Of Record-Breaking Finish

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Golf aficionados in the UAE are in for a treat as Rory McIlroy is all set to play in the DP World Tour Championship, having already confirmed his participation at the Abu Dhabi Championship.

With Colin Montgomerie's all-time record in sight, McIlroy will vie for glory in the DP World Tour Championship (November 12-15) at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

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The seven-time Race to Dubai champion needs one more title to draw level with Scottish icon Montgomerie, who won the Harry Vardon Trophy a record eight times.

McIlroy, the six-time Major winner, is currently in second place in the Race to Dubai rankings.

Meanwhile, Patrick Reed, the leader of the race, has also confirmed his participation at the world-class event in Dubai.

McIlroy, only the sixth man in history to complete the Career Grand Slam after winning his maiden Masters title last year, is in impressive form, having earned a share of second place in the PGA Championship last month.

The world number two is enjoying a memorable season after defending the Masters title, becoming the fourth back-to-back winner at Augusta National after Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods.

A former Dubai resident, McIlroy has an impressive record on the Earth course, where he won three DP World Tour Championship titles in 2012, 2015 and 2024.

The 37-year-old is now excited to be back in one of his happy hunting grounds.

“I've always loved coming to Dubai and I've had some great days on the Earth course, so I'm really looking forward to being back for the DP World Tour Championship,” said McIlroy.

“Getting to eight and drawing level with Monty would mean a lot. He was an amazing player to watch when I was growing up, and the Race to Dubai is something I've always taken a lot of pride in. To have the opportunity to win it again, and potentially match Monty's record, would be a pretty special way to finish the season.”

One of the biggest sporting events in the Middle East, the DP World Tour Championship continues to draw big crowds. The organisers announced that entry will be free on November 12 for those who complete pre-registration formalities.

With McIlroy, the world's most famous golfer after Woods, now in the field, Jumeirah Golf Estates is expected to see fans turn up in large numbers once again.

The superstar from Northern Ireland has also confirmed his participation in the Abu Dhabi Championship, which will be held from November 5 to 8 at Yas Links.

With four runner-up finishes in the past, McIlroy is keen to win his maiden Abu Dhabi title this year.

“The Abu Dhabi Championship is always one of the tournaments I look forward to, and it's great to see Aldar come on board as the new title partner,” said McIlroy.

“Abu Dhabi is a fantastic place to visit, Yas Links is always in immaculate condition, and the atmosphere throughout the week makes it a special event.

“I've finished runner-up here four times, so I'd obviously love to go one better and finally win it. I really enjoy finishing my season in the UAE, and hopefully I can have a strong week and put myself in a position to win another Race to Dubai title.”

With so much at stake, McIlroy will hope to make every opportunity count in the UAE.

A first victory in Abu Dhabi and a record eighth Race to Dubai title will be the icing on the cake for McIlroy, who joined a league of immortals by defending the Masters title earlier this year.

And for the UAE fans, there can be nothing more exciting than the prospect of watching one of the greatest golfers of all time giving his absolute best in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

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