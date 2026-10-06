Saudi Arabia Regularises Visa Status Of Yemeni Nationals Residing Illegally

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Saudi Arabia is regularising the visa status of Yemeni nationals residing in the country, after Rashad Muhammad Al Alimi, the President of Yemen, requested the same.

Yemeni nationals staying in the kingdom illegally will be able to regularise their visa status even if they entered the kingdom illegally, the country's Ministry of Interior said.

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The Ministry of Interior announced the commencement of the rectification procedures in cooperation with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Human Resources and Social Development, and the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA).

This initiative, authorities said, is an extension of the continuous support and fraternal stance provided by the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Yemen.

The Ministry of Interior emphasised that a Yemeni passport is required to benefit from the rectification process. It clarified that the start date and regulations for the rectification procedures will be announced through the official accounts of the General Directorate of Passports and other relevant authorities.

The President of Yemen also extended his "utmost gratitude" to King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to His Royal Highness the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

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