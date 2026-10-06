Belgium's Francis Halzen Wins Nobel Prize In Physics

Halzen was honoured "for decisive contributions to the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and the discovery of high-energy neutrinos of astrophysical origin", the jury said.

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