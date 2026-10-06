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Belgium's Francis Halzen Wins Nobel Prize In Physics
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Belgian physicist Francis Halzen on Tuesday won the Nobel Prize in Physics for work on subatomic particles at the South Pole, the Nobel jury said.
Halzen was honoured "for decisive contributions to the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and the discovery of high-energy neutrinos of astrophysical origin", the jury said.ALSO READ
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