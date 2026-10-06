Manila Marks Palestinian Heritage Day With Art Exhibit, Protest On October 7

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) An art exhibit opened in the Philippines this week to celebrate Palestinian Heritage Day. A selection of photographs, crafts, and devotional objects are on display at the University of the Philippines (UP)-College of Fine Arts (CFA) Art Gallery, representing the Palestinian way of life.

Palestinian ambassador to the Philippines Mounir Anastas and UP President Angelo Jimenez opened the month-long exhibit, entitled“Palestine: Living Heritage, Enduring Steadfastness,” offering visitors a direct connection to the nation's enduring cultural traditions.

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Photographs of historic sites across the West Bank are juxtaposed alongside images of Gaza 's heritage sites before and after their destruction by Israeli occupation forces.

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Ambassador Anastas himself was the exhibit's first docent, explaining traditional Palestinian arts, ranging from embroidery and painting to devotional items. He expressed appreciation to the university and its Office of International Linkages, as well as the CFA, for their commitment to cultural preservation, education, and international solidarity.

CFA, meanwhile, said the exhibit presents the testimonies of a culture's enduring beauty and vitality amid the systematic annihilation of Palestinian identity, collective memory, history, and land.

The Philippines' foremost fine arts school said the exhibition is a presentation of“Palestinian visual culture to testify to the catastrophic loss of a people's physical and cultural memory alongside the genocide happening across the Gaza Strip today.”

By putting the spotlight on both tangible and intangible cultural heritage in this time of crisis, the exhibit extends the message of solidarity and the aspiration for social justice, the university said.

Protest rally for Palestine in Manila

Meanwhile, various organisations announced a protest march to the US Embassy in Manila to commemorate the third anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Flood on Wednesday, October 7.

The Philippine chapter of the International League of Peoples' Struggles, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, and the Philippine-Palestine Friendship Association said the US and its allies are“genocide-complicit states.”

“The Palestinian resistance is a beacon to our resistance. It inspires all peoples struggling for national and social liberation, and therefore, we must support their resistance as if it were our own,” the groups said.

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