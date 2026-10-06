Oman Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of 10 Crew Members After Tanker Attack Off Musandam

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Royal Oman Air Force, in coordination with the relevant authorities, carried out a medical evacuation of 10 crew members from a commercial vessel after it came under attack off Oman.

The Panama-flagged vessel ON PEACE was targeted about 9 nautical miles northeast of Lima in Musandam Governorate, according to the Royal Oman Air Force.

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The attack sparked a fire on board, prompting authorities to launch a medical evacuation operation.

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The injured crew members were evacuated by air and taken to Khasab Hospital in Musandam Governorate for treatment.

Authorities said the 10 crew members received the necessary medical care after being transported to the hospital.

Watch the video of the evacuation shared by Omani authorities below:

Earlier on Tuesday, India said 12 crew members aboard a Panama-flagged tanker were injured in an attack while crossing the Strait of Hormuz, with those injured evacuated to Oman for medical treatment.

India's Ministry of External Affairs said the tanker was carrying a 19-member crew, including 17 Indian nationals, with 11 of those injured being Indian.

“With the assistance of Omani authorities, the injured crew have since been evacuated and are receiving medical treatment in Khasab, Oman,” the ministry said.

It called for an immediate end to such attacks, stressing the need to protect commercial shipping and seafarers and maintain stability in the region.

Iran has sought to assert control over the vital oil and gas shipping route since the war began, with occasional attacks on vessels it accuses of failing to coordinate with its authorities or straying from designated routes.

The US, in response, has been enforcing a counter-blockade of Iranian ports and carrying out its own strikes against vessels it says have refused to comply.

Inputs from AFP

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