US House Honours Flydubai Pilot For 'Extraordinary Courage' In Foiled Cockpit Attack

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The US House of Representatives has honoured Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his 'extraordinary courage' during an attempted terrorist attack on Flydubai Flight 1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

A resolution introduced by Representatives Josh Gottheimer, Don Bacon and Michael McCaul commended Machchhar, the flight crew and passengers for their actions during the September 30 incident and condemned the attack.

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Midway through the flight, the co-pilot attacked Machchhar on the flight deck with the aircraft's emergency crash axe and attempted to seize control of the plane, causing it to lose more than 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds, according to the resolution.

Despite suffering multiple injuries, Machchhar fought off the attack and used his remaining strength to unlock the cockpit door. This allowed off-duty pilots to enter the flight deck and land the aircraft, while crew members and passengers restrained the first officer.

The aircraft landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia, with all passengers and crew accounted for, the resolution said.

The resolution also cited the UAE Attorney General's announcement on October 3 that an Emirati investigation had determined the co-pilot had attempted to carry out a terrorist act.

The House resolution praised Machchhar for his courage in protecting those on board and commended the off-duty pilots, cabin crew and passengers for helping secure the flight deck and bring the aircraft to safety.

It also wished Machchhar and others injured in the incident a full recovery and condemned the attack as an act of terrorism against international civil aviation.

The Indian Embassy in the UAE separately provided an update on Machchhar's condition, saying he is making steady progress and regaining his health.

The embassy said it remains in close contact with his family, medical team and local authorities and is providing all possible assistance.

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