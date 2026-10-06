6 Affordable UAE Perfumes To Try If You Love Iconic Luxury Scents

The UAE's perfume industry is anything but new, but it has evolved into a diverse industry that combines regional heritage with modern perfumery. While oud and attars remain deeply rooted in the region's fragrance culture, UAE perfume houses are developing modern scents that are going viral with perfume lovers around the world, turning affordable scents into serious contenders in a market once dominated by luxury names.

And this isn't simply a passing trend. Brands such as Lattafa, Armaf, Afnan and Arabiyat Prestige show just how far UAE perfumery has come, combining sophisticated scent profiles with prices that make them accessible to a much wider audience. What started as a regional fragrance culture is becoming a global phenomenon, and it's something the UAE can be proud of.

If you're a fan of luxury fragrances but don't always want to pay luxury prices, these six UAE perfumes are worth knowing about.

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