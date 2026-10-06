Phantom Of The Opera In Abu Dhabi? Etihad Arena Teaser Sends Fans Into A Frenzy

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The music of the night could soon be coming to Abu Dhabi. Etihad Arena has posted a mysterious teaser that has theatre fans convinced The Phantom of the Opera is heading to the capital, with more details expected on October 9.

“After 40 years of haunting stages, he is coming to Abu Dhabi,” reads the video, against a dark, swirling backdrop.“More to be revealed soon,” it adds. While the teaser does not name the production, the clues point towards Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical.

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Etihad Arena shared the video on its Instagram account with the caption,“09.10.26. Stay tuned, Abu Dhabi," pointing to an upcoming announcement.

And fans were quick to join the dots.“Here comes Phantom of the Opera!” wrote one user.“IS THIS WHAT I THINK IT IS,” asked another, while a third commented:“So excited!!!!”

A telling anniversary

The reveal date is a particularly fitting clue. The Phantom of the Opera premiered at London's Her Majesty's Theatre on October 9, 1986, with Michael Crawford as the Phantom and Sarah Brightman as Christine. This Friday marks its 40th anniversary.

Based on Gaston Leroux's 1910 novel, the musical follows a mysterious, masked genius living beneath the Paris Opera House. His fascination with young soprano Christine Daaé becomes an obsessive attachment, setting up a story of romance and heartbreak.

Its sweeping score includes The Music of the Night, All I Ask of You and Masquerade - songs that have helped make it a musical-theatre phenomenon.

Four decades of theatre history

The show opened on Broadway in 1988 and became its longest-running production, closing in April 2023 after 35 years and 13,981 performances. The London production continues, while the musical has reached more than 160 million people worldwide, according to Lloyd Webber's official website.

Performance dates and ticket details remain under wraps, as the teaser doesn't reveal exactly what is coming to Abu Dhabi. But with October 9 just days away, the mystery won't remain unsolved for much longer.

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